LIV Golf Singapore copies The Masters in two of its most well-known traditions

LIV Golf Singapore is doing one thing that the Masters has done for the last 70 years. At the Singaporean event, there will be a champion's dinner for previous winners just like there's a special event every year ahead of the annual Augusta National event.

The Masters hosts all living former champions and has the reigning champion set up a menu for the event. It's a special night to honor those who've won golf's most prestigious title and gives them a chance to spend time with one another.

Though the Masters has decades of history and quite a lot of winners compared to LIV Golf Singapore's two years, the two previous winners still got together and emulated the special event that won't happen for about another month.

Brooks Koepka shared a ton of clips from the evening and helped curate the menu with his caddie. He spent the evening celebrating with Talor Gooch, as they are the two most recent and only champions in the Singapore tournament's history.

Scottie Scheffler will host the Masters dinner ahead of April's tournament for the second time, but neither Gooch nor Koepka will be there. Some LIV members, like Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson, will be there, but not the two who just had their own special dinner.

Koepka has come close to winning a green jacket, most notably coming short by tying for second with Mickelson in 2023. That year, Jon Rahm won before ironically joining LIV Golf less than a year later.

This may or may not become an official tradition for LIV, as the future is up in the air. Things might change with the merger and LIV Golf Singapore might go away in favor of "one tour" that both sides talk about having, but for now, past champions get to enjoy a meal together.

LIV's dinner also echoed a second Masters tradition in a parade. Koepka and Gooch were honored while their caddies wore white suits, something seen most frequently at the Masters.

How many LIV Golf members will be at the Masters' champions dinner?

While no active member of the LIV Golf tour has won a Masters yet, several members did win before they defected. Those players now have lifetime invitations to the event and get invited back every year for the dinner hosted by the reigning champion.

Jon Rahm won the tournament in 2020 (Imagn)

As mentioned, Rahm and Mickelson are invited. Mickelson has three green jackets and is aiming for a fourth one this year after a strong start to the LIV season. Rahm has the one he earned in 2023.

Aside from those two, Dustin Johnson also has a Masters win. He won the tournament in 2020 and earned the exemption and dinner invite. Patrick Reed (2018), Bubba Watson (2012 and 2014), and Charl Schwartzel (2011) also won the event in the past and are invited back every year.

