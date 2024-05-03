LIV Golf Singapore: Day 2 Groupings and tee times

The 2024 LIV Golf Singapore has concluded its first round on Friday, May 3, at the Sentosa Golf Club. Sebastian Muñoz leads the tournament with a score of 6 under, one stroke ahead of six players tied for second place.

As is usual in the league, the players were rearranged according to their place on the leaderboard and regrouped for the second round. The new groups have already been announced, with several interesting trios.

The first group to stand out is the one that will start on the first hole. In this trio will be the leader Muñoz and two of his closest rivals, Brooks Koepka and Thomas Pieters.

A very interesting group is the number three, where season leader Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester, who has had a solid 2024 season, will be grouped together. Joining them will be Kevin Na, looking to put a long streak of unlucky results behind him.

In Group 6 (17th hole) will be 2023 season individual winner and defending LIV Golf Singapore champion Talor Gooch, plus last week's champion in Adelaide, Brendan Steele. They will be joined by Gooch's teammate, Graeme McDowell.

One group that is sure to receive a lot of attention will be the number eight starting from hole five. It will feature Anthony Kim, Jon Rahm and Peter Uihlein.

How did the first round of LIV Golf Singapore go?

The first round of LIV Golf Singapore was very competitive. Although Sebastian Muñoz leads solo, six players are trailing him by one stroke and eight others by two strokes.

Muñoz played his round with seven birdies and one bogey. Among the occupants of second place who stand out is Thomas Pieters, who played bogey free with an eagle and three birdies.

Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale, Kevin Na and Abraham Ancer carded six birdies and one bogey (5 under) to also tie for second place. Martin Kaymer joined them thanks to seven birdies and two bogeys.

Adrian Meronk and Graeme McDowell also played bogey free for a score of 4 under and are among the players tied for T8. Anthony Kim played his best opening round since joining LIV Golf (three birdies and one bogey) and is tied for 22nd with Jon Rahm and five other players.