LIV Golf Singapore Day1 tee times and TV schedule

After the excitement of last weekend's LIV Golf in Adelaide - it now heads to LIV Golf Singapore for the first time in the tour's short history.

The tournament is the fifth event of the 2023 LIV Golf League and will be played from April 28-30. Forty-eight players will tee it up at The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club - a par 71, 7,406 yard course.

Venue

The layout of The Serapong, which is widely regarded as one of the best golf courses in the world, is famous for its lightning-quick contouring greens, distinctive hallmark holes, and breathtaking views of Singapore itself. It was named Asia's Best Golf Course at the World Golf Awards in 2022, and it also won the "Best Championship Course in Asia-Pacific" at the most recent edition of the Asian Golf Awards. Both of these accolades were awarded to the golf course in 2022.

The illustrious Sentosa Golf Club may be found on the island of the same name, which is located off the coast of Singapore's southernmost tip. After the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok in the previous year, the LIV event will be the second tournament in the history of the tour to be held in Asia.

Format

The individual competition is worth $20 million, with the winner receiving $4 million, while the team competition is worth $5 million, with the winning team receiving $3 million. The overall prize pool for the tournament is $25 million.

The competition will be played over 54 holes, with 12 teams participating, and will include a total of 48 players.

Current Standings LIV Golf 2023

Players:

Peter Uihlien - 65 pts Charles Howell III - 57 pts Talor Gooch - 52 pts Carlos Ortiz - 52 pts Patrick Reed - 44 pts

Teams:

4Aces GC - 96 pts Torque GC - 52 pts Stinger GC - 52 pts Crushers GC - 40 pts Fireballs GC - 38 pts

Tee Times

All times are local

Practice Round/Press Conferences: Wednesday, 26 April

Pro-Am: Thursday, April 27, 9:00 a.m.

Round 1: Friday, April 28, 10:15 a.m. Shotgun start

Round 2: Saturday, April 29, 10:15 a.m. Shotgun start

Round 3: Sunday, April 30, 10:15 a.m. Shotgun start

How to Watch

U.S. Coverage

Friday: The CW App and LIV Golf Plus (LIVE)

Saturday & Sunday: The CW App & LIV Golf Plus (LIVE); The CW Network 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. E.T. (TD)

Live and On-Demand coverage via LIV Golf Plus is available in more than 180 international territories.

Personnel Listings of the Team

Sam Horsfield, an English player who was scheduled to compete in the Majestick GC in Singapore, has recently withdrawn from the tournament and will be replaced by Laurie Canter, also an English player. This change has been made since LIV Adelaide took place.

