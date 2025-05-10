LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau makes heartfelt gesture to cancer-stricken fan

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau recently made a heartfelt gesture to one of his young fans who is battling cancer. The young fan, Evan A. Hayes, had a special day with the golfer, as shared by his mother, who said that the two-time major champion spent the whole day with her son.

Bryson DeChambeau is a two-time major champion who plays on the LIV Golf circuit. Besides being a professional golfer, he is also known for creating content for his YouTube channel.

On Friday, May 9, a fan named Stephanie Rich Hayes shared details of her recent interaction with Bryson DeChambeau. She also posted several photos of her son Evan's meet-up with the star golfer.

"I can’t even begin to explain to you the amazing person that Bryson DeChambeau is! Yesterday was such an awesome experience for my Evan A Hayes. Not only did Bryson cover our expenses for flights and hotel, he invited us to his house where we hung out for the day. He is a busy person.

"We hung out while he done an interview and then shot some footage with video creator, Zach King, who also gave Evan some merch! We got to see his gym and trophy room. Him and Evan chipped balls out back on his putting greens. We got free range of his entire house. Evan got a full outfit from Bryson’s personal closet."

She revealed that her son received golf balls and several other autographed items from DeChambeau. She further shared that they also had lunch and dinner with the LIV star.

"And an evening of golf on Grapevine Golf Course in Texas! Such a humble person, he even stopped and talked to and took pictures with everyone at the course who recognized him, which was pretty much everyone.

"We went back to his house after golf and watched the sunset from his roof top deck and then he took us to the airport. He is such a positive guy and gave Evan lots of great advice. What an awesome humble human being!!!" she added.

When will Bryson DeChambeau compete next?

Bryson DeChambeau will be back in action at the PGA Championship 2025, which will be played from Thursday, May 15 to Sunday, May 18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

DeChambeau has been in good form recently, having won LIV Golf Korea last week. Besides that, he also recorded top-5 finishes in his previous three starts, including a T5 at the Masters Tournament.

