LIV Golf star Cameron Smith shows up to US Open Round 3 wearing a 'boozy' outfit

Cameron Smith is at the Pinehurst Resort playing the US Open 2024. The event is one of the most serious and prestigious in the world, however, Smith saw it as the ideal scenario to wear an unusual outfit.

It is a shirt printed with a periodic table that, instead of chemical elements, refers to different alcoholic beverages. This original outfit was noticed by The Athletic's Brody Miller, who posted the following on his X account:

"Is Cam Smith wearing a periodic table of booze shirt?"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The image posted by Miller shows that Cameron Smith's shirt mimics the periodic table of the chemical elements designed by Dmitri Mendeleev in 1869. The peculiarity is that the acronyms refer to alcoholic beverages (W for whiskey, C for cognac, T for tequila, etc.) and not to the chemical elements.

As a general rule, golfers choose specific colors for their tournament outfits, depending on the day. There are several iconic examples, such as Tiger Woods' red and Rickie Fowler's orange, for playing on Sundays in both cases.

However, other players add original designs, as is the case of the shirt being worn by Cameron Smith during the third round of the 2024 US Open.

A look at Cameron Smith's performance at the US Open 2024

Cameron Smith's scores have been declining as the US Open 2024 has progressed. The Australian played the first round for a score of 1 over 71, with two bogeys and three birdies.

During the second round, Smith parred the first hole and bogeyed the second. He then made nine consecutive pars, until finding his second bogey of the day on the 12th hole. The Australian made no more bogeys, but also had no birdies and finished the round for a score of 2 over.

The third round has been Smith's worst so far, as he finished the front nine with a score of 5 over. Through the 10th, he had one birdie, four bogeys, and one double bogey.

This performance has Smith ranked T64, with the second day still to finish. The LIV Golf star is 13 strokes behind transitional leader Ludvig Aberg.

This is Smith's ninth US Open appearance. In eight previous appearances, he has made five cuts and twice finished fourth.

Smith's career in major championships includes participation in 31 editions, with 26 cuts made and nine finishes in the Top 10. His best result was winning The Open Championship in 2022. He also has a second place under his belt (the Masters 2020).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback