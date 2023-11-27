LIV Golf Star Dustin Johnson falls outside Top 150 in Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in over a decade

Dustin Johnson has slipped out of the top 150 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) for the first time since 2008. In this week's update, he was ranked No. 152 in the OWGR, having been ranked No. 15 when he teed off in the rival league's inaugural event in London.

The former No. 1 golfer has suffered a blow to his ranking since he joined the breakaway LIV Golf circuit. The last time he ascended to World No. 1 in the rankings was in July 2021 for six days.

Johnson is just behind Tiger Woods and Greg Norman for the most weeks at the top in the OWGR. He first reached the top of the rankings on February 19, 2017, and remained there until May 12, 2018. The 64-week streak is the fifth-longest in golf history.

Since LIV Golf events are denied ranking points, the associated professionals don't have many opportunities to improve their ranking. Dustin Johnson featured in all four major championships this year, but failed to make a great impression.

The two-time major champion's best performance was the T10 finish at the US Open. He was tied for 48 at the Masters Tournament, finished T-55 at the PGA Championship, and failed to make a cut at the Open Championship this year.

Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith are the only golfers from the Saudi Golf Circuit who are currently in the top 50 in OWGR. Koepka notably made the most of the majors this year after winning at the Oak Hill and finishing runner-up at the Augusta National.

LIV Golf has been fighting for the ranking points since the inaugural season. However, their bid was officially denied a couple of months ago, with "technical reasons" cited as being behind the decision.

Last year, Johnson was the individual champion in LIV Golf's inaugural season and his team 4Aces won the team championship. This year, he finished fifth in the season standings after claiming one win and six other top-ten finishes.

Although the 4Aces topped the season standings, they finished fourth in the Team Championship in Miami.

How many professional titles has Dustin Johnson won? Golfer's wins explored

Dustin Johnson has won 30 professional titles so far. His wins have majorly come on the PGA Tour, with a few titles in the European Tour and LIV Golf as well.

Here are all of Johnson's professional wins:

PGA Tour

2008 : Turning Stone Resort Championship

: Turning Stone Resort Championship 2009 : AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

: AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2010 : AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (2), BMW Championship

: AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (2), BMW Championship 2011 : The Barclays

: The Barclays 2012 : FedEx St. Jude Classic

: FedEx St. Jude Classic 2013 : Hyundai Tournament of Champions, WGC-HSBC Champions

: Hyundai Tournament of Champions, WGC-HSBC Champions 2015 : WGC-Cadillac Championship

: WGC-Cadillac Championship 2016 : U.S. Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, BMW Championship (2)

: U.S. Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, BMW Championship (2) 2017 : Genesis Open, WGC-Mexico Championship (2), WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

: Genesis Open, WGC-Mexico Championship (2), WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2018 : The Northern Trust (2), Sentry Tournament of Champions (2), FedEx St. Jude Classic (2), RBC Canadian Open

: The Northern Trust (2), Sentry Tournament of Champions (2), FedEx St. Jude Classic (2), RBC Canadian Open 2019 : WGC-Mexico Championship (3)

: WGC-Mexico Championship (3) 2020: Travelers Championship, The Northern Trust (3) Tour Championship, Masters Tournament

International wins

2019 Saudi International

2021 Saudi International

LIV Golf

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston

2023 LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa

Other wins

2010 Shark Shootout (with Ian Poulter)

2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief (with Rory McIlroy)