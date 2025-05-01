LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson gets into full swing for Korea after a close finish at the Mexico City

After a close finish at the Mexico City event, Dustin Johnson has gotten into full swing for the LIV Golf Korea that will take place at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club from May 2 to 4. The three-day event over 54 holes has no cut line.

The LIV leaguer shared a post on his Instagram handle today, taking shots on the greens in a polo and shorts, captioned:

"It's nice to be back in South Korea."

Johnson had a T7 finish at the LIV Golf Mexico City after shooting 9-under. He fired 71 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the second round, he scored 66 with an eagle and two birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back. In the last round, he fired 67 with eight birdies.

Dustin Johnson will appear at the LIV Golf South Korea along with other top-performing golfers of the circuit like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and more.

How has Dustin Johnson performed in the 2025 season so far?

Dustin Johnson has had two top-10 finishes in the LIV Golf league, including a T5 at the LIV Golf Singapore and a T7 at the LIV Golf Mexico City, scoring 204 (-9) in both. He also played at the LIV Golf Riyadh, finishing T44, the LIV Golf Adelaide with T31, the LIV Golf Hong Kong at T54, and T27 in Miami.

Johnson also played at the Masters Tournament, where he couldn't make the cut line after scoring 3-over.

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T44, 67-73-74, 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T31, 68-78-70, 216 (E)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T54, 75-72-64, 211 (+1)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T5, 63-68-73, 204 (-9)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T27, 69-75-79, 223 (+7)

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: T7, 71-66-67, 204 (-9)

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed cut, 74-73, 147 (+3)

Johnson had one triumph last year at the LIV Golf Las Vegas with a 12-under. He had three more top-10 finishes: a T5 at the LIV Golf Mayakoba with 8-under, a T7 at the LIV Golf Singapore with 10-under, and a T10 at the LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play with 3-under.

