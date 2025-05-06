LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson receives special invite to 2025 PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson is currently competing on the LIV Golf Circuit, and his 2025 season has been going well thus far. Although he has yet to capture his first win of the season, Johnson's solid record has earned him another chance in a PGA event. The tour has extended a special invitation to the 40-year-old golfer to take part in the 2025 PGA Championship.
This will be the second Major of the year, taking place from May 15-18 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. This location previously held the event in 2017. The field for the event is set to have 156 participants, and Johnson is now confirmed to be one of them.
The X page named NUCLR Golf reported this news, stating:
"🚨✉️⛳️ #INVITED — LIV Golf’s Dustin Johnson has received a special invitation to play next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, per @flushingitgolf"
Dustin Johnson's participation in the PGA Championship will undoubtedly increase the field's competitiveness this year. Many more big names will be in the tournament, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith. However, Tiger Woods will miss it owing to a ruptured Achilles tendon.
How has Dustin Johnson's season progressed thus far?
As mentioned earlier, Dustin Johnson has been quite consistent this year. Aside from the LIV Golf circuit, Johnson competed in the PGA's first Major of the year, the Masters 2025. Unfortunately, he was unable to make a significant impact on the course and missed the cut.
Here's a detailed look at his 2025 season so far:
Feb 6–8 – LIV Golf Riyadh (Riyadh Golf Club)
- Position: T44
- Score: 67-73-74 = 214 (-2)
Feb 14–16 – LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club)
- Position: T31
- Score: 68-78-70 = 216 (E)
Mar 7–9 – LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club)
- Position: 54
- Score: 75-72-64 = 211 (+1)
Mar 14–16 – LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club – Serapong Course)
- Position: T5
- Score: 63-68-73 = 204 (-9)
Apr 4–6 – LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral)
- Position: T27
- Score: 69-75-79 = 223 (+7)
Apr 25–27 – LIV Golf Mexico City (Club De Golf Chapultepec)
- Position: T7
- Score: 71-66-67 = 204 (-9)
May 2–4 – LIV Golf Korea (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea)
- Position: T34
- Score: 72-69-74 = 215 (-1)
Apr 10–13 – Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club)
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 74-73 = 147 (+3)