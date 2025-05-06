  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LIV Golf 2025
  • LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson receives special invite to 2025 PGA Championship

LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson receives special invite to 2025 PGA Championship

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 06, 2025 15:27 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

Dustin Johnson is currently competing on the LIV Golf Circuit, and his 2025 season has been going well thus far. Although he has yet to capture his first win of the season, Johnson's solid record has earned him another chance in a PGA event. The tour has extended a special invitation to the 40-year-old golfer to take part in the 2025 PGA Championship.

Ad

This will be the second Major of the year, taking place from May 15-18 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. This location previously held the event in 2017. The field for the event is set to have 156 participants, and Johnson is now confirmed to be one of them.

The X page named NUCLR Golf reported this news, stating:

"🚨✉️⛳️ #INVITED — LIV Golf’s Dustin Johnson has received a special invitation to play next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, per @flushingitgolf"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Dustin Johnson's participation in the PGA Championship will undoubtedly increase the field's competitiveness this year. Many more big names will be in the tournament, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith. However, Tiger Woods will miss it owing to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

How has Dustin Johnson's season progressed thus far?

LIV Golf Korea - Day One - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Korea - Day One - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Dustin Johnson has been quite consistent this year. Aside from the LIV Golf circuit, Johnson competed in the PGA's first Major of the year, the Masters 2025. Unfortunately, he was unable to make a significant impact on the course and missed the cut.

Ad

Here's a detailed look at his 2025 season so far:

Feb 6–8LIV Golf Riyadh (Riyadh Golf Club)

  • Position: T44
  • Score: 67-73-74 = 214 (-2)

Feb 14–16LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club)

  • Position: T31
  • Score: 68-78-70 = 216 (E)

Mar 7–9LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club)

  • Position: 54
  • Score: 75-72-64 = 211 (+1)

Mar 14–16LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club – Serapong Course)

  • Position: T5
  • Score: 63-68-73 = 204 (-9)

Apr 4–6LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral)

Ad
  • Position: T27
  • Score: 69-75-79 = 223 (+7)

Apr 25–27LIV Golf Mexico City (Club De Golf Chapultepec)

  • Position: T7
  • Score: 71-66-67 = 204 (-9)

May 2–4LIV Golf Korea (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea)

  • Position: T34
  • Score: 72-69-74 = 215 (-1)

Apr 10–13Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club)

  • Result: Missed Cut
  • Score: 74-73 = 147 (+3)
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications