LIV Golf star Ian Poulter faces Jamie and Andy Murray in special serve challenge

Ian Poulter has been frequently posting on his official YouTube channel, which is called The Postman. The golfer recently announced a collaboration with two of tennis' biggest icons on his social media.In a video posted to his Instagram channel, the LIV Golf star announced the launch of his latest challenge, which includes Andy and Jamie Murray. The two tennis stars took turns hitting ten balls each at Poulter, building up in speed with each serve.While the professional golfer looked shaken by the tennis pros' powerful serves, the Instagram reel was captioned (via Instagram @ipthepostman):&quot;Can Ian Poulter survive the Murray brothers’ fastest tennis serves? 🎾&quot;Here's a look at the trailer for the latest video on Ian Poulter's YouTube channel featuring Andy and Jamie Murray (via Instagram @ipthepostman): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe YouTube video, which is titled Can a Golfer Return a 130 MPH Tennis Serve?, has earned over 13,000 views within 14 hours of being published. Andy Murray stepped up to the task first. Poulter was not able to return any of his serves with 50 or 100 percent of power. However, he was able to return one of the younger Murray brothers' serves at 80 percent of his power.Ian Poulter went on to successfully return one of Jamie Murray's easy, medium, and hard serves.How long has Ian Poulter been playing in LIV Golf?Ian Poulter serves the LIV Golf league's Majestics GC as a co-captain along with Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood, with Sam Horsfield as their fellow teammate. The former made his debut in the Saudi-based league in 2022.His first year on the LIV Golf league saw him finish 31st on the Individual Rankings with 16 points earned. He earned 6 more points the following year and settled for a 34th-place finish at the end of the year.The now 49-year-old golfer picked up 25.22 points in 13 tournaments played in 2024. Poulter's best finish that year was a solo fifth-place finish at the season-opening event in Chicago that earned him 16 points.The recently concluded 2025 LIV Golf season saw Ian Poulter's worst finish on the circuit. He ended the year ranked 48th on the Individual Rankings with a mere 6.50 points earned in 13 tournaments. The former PGA Tour star's best finish last year was in the season-opener at Indianapolis. He tied for 17th place and earned 2 points for posting a total 12 under par score.On the other hand, the Majestics GC placed 12th among the 13 teams on the circuit with 9.16 points. In 13 tournaments played, the team earned zero points in ten of the events. They earned the most points in Adelaide, where they picked up 4.66 points.