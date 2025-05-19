LIV Golf star Jon Rahm admits 'embarrassment' over his PGA Championship 2025 finish: "Need to get over it"

LIV Golf star Jon Rahm admitted that he was embarrassed by his final round performance at the PGA Championship 2025. However, he added that he would like to get over it, as it wasn't the end of the world.

On Sunday, May 18, Jon Rahm carded a 1-over 73 to finish at 5-under and tie for eighth. He started the day well and was bogey-free at 3-under after 15 holes. However, things went south from there as he made a bogey and a couple of double bogeys to finish over par. If it weren’t for those final three errors, he could have finished runner-up or even posed a challenge to Scottie Scheffler.

During the post-round interview, the Spaniard reflected on his performance and admitted that he was in a position to win the PGA Championship but choked.

"The only times I think I've been in the lead in a major on a Sunday, I've been able to close it out, and this is a very different situation." he said. "So I don't know exactly. But if it's ever a time, that's what family's for is the best. Luckily I'm going to get home maybe on time to get the kids to bed or not, I'm not sure. To them, whatever I did today, win or lose, they don't care. So that's always a good perspective."

"I always like to go back a little bit on something that Charles Barkley likes to remind basketball players all the time. Like, I play golf for a living. It's incredible. Am I embarrassed a little bit about how I finished today? Yeah. But I just need to get over it, get over myself. It's not the end of the world. It's not like I'm a doctor or a first responder, where somebody if they have a bad day, truly bad things happen," he added.

The two-time major champion added that he would get over it, move on, and take the positives from the week.

"I'm really happy I put myself in position and hopefully learn from this and give it another go in the US Open. Sorry for the long answers. I'm trying to process things right now," he added.

How much did Jon Rahm earn at the PGA Championship 2025?

The purse size of the PGA Championship 2025 was $19 million, and Jon Rahm bagged $598,270 for his T8 finish. This marks his 14th top-10 finish in the majors and fourth since his Masters Tournament win two years ago.

Speaking of the season, Rahm has recorded top-10 finishes in all his LIV Golf starts so far, with a T14 at Augusta last month being his worst result. The Spaniard is still searching for his first win since LIV Golf Chicago last September.

Overall, Jon Rahm has won 11 titles on the PGA Tour, eight on the European Tour, and two on the LIV Golf circuit.

