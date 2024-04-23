LIV Golf star Jon Rahm criticizes other tours’ approach to golf in Australia - “I think there could have been a bigger effort made”

Jon Rahm is set to tee up at the LIV Golf Adelaide this weekend. The Spaniard seems excited to travel to Australia for the event being played at the Garage Club from Apr. 26 to 28.

Commenting on the upcoming outing, the 2023 Masters champion noted that he’s “glad to be part of playing golf” down under.

However, Rahm isn’t impressed by how other tours, likely the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, have dealt with Australia in the past. In an interview ahead of LIV Golf Adelaide, Rahm said that there “could have been a bigger effort made.”

Jon Rahm recalled growing up watching the Australian Open, Australian Masters and Australian PGA. The World No.4 golfer stated that the region’s golf history deserved better treatment.

Jon Rahm said, as quoted by Australian Golf Digest:

“I think there could have been a bigger effort made (by the tours). I do remember growing up watching the Australian Open, Australian Masters and Australian PGA and those three events being big events that attracted the best players. When I turned pro, it just wasn’t part of what players did.

I’m fully aware Jack Nicklaus has won six Australian Opens and Gary Player has won seven. It’s something that’s engraved in history and I’m glad I’m now going to be part of playing golf in Australia.”

Furthermore, Jon Rahm laughingly said that LIV Golf Adelaide is his second favorite event on LIV's schedule after Valderrama. The Spaniard said that he loves playing Down Under and also lauded the Aussie crowd’s friendliness.

It's pertinent to note that LIV Golf returns to Adelaide this week, and ticket sales have gone up 50 per cent compared to 2023.

LIV Golf Adelaide: All you need to know

LIV Golf Adelaide is set to tee off at the Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia on Friday, Apr. 26.

The three-day competition will follow the breakaway series’ 54-hole format. The golfers will compete for the event’s $20 million individual purse, with the $5 million team purse.

Notably, Talor Gooch won the event in 2023. He registered one of three victories of the season and went on to bag the LIV Golf Individual title.

However, Gooch isn’t a favorite to defend his crown this weekend. According to Bet365, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Australian native Cameron Smith are the favorites to clinch victory at The Grange.

This will be the first big event in Australia since the start of the year. It will be interesting to see how the stacked-field event turns out.