LIV Golf star Lee Westwood enjoys family time at horseracing event after golf season wrap-up

After wrapping up the LIV Golf season, Lee Westwood enjoyed family time at a horse racing event. Westwood, who last played at the LIV Golf Michigan, is currently in the open zone of the LIV Golf standings along with Kevin Na, Ian Poulter, and others.

In the offseason, Westwood visited a horse racing event with his wife and shared glimpses on his social media handle. He shared a story with his wife, Helen, and one other on his Instagram, writing:

“Family time”

Lee Westwood with his family ( through Lee Westwood's Instagram handle)

Westwood’s second wife, Helen, is from Newcastle and worked as a fitness consultant. They first met in 2015 and got married in 2021. Helen caddied for Westwood on many occasions, like at the 2022 Players Championship.

How has Lee Westwood performed in the 2025 season so far?

Lee Westwood didn't win any event in the LIV Golf league or the PGA Tour in the 2025 season. His first LIV Golf tournament was the LIV Golf Riyadh, finishing at T25, and his last LIV Golf event was the LIV Golf Michigan - Stroke Play, finishing at T39. His best finish in the LIV Golf league was a T10 at the LIV Golf Virginia. Here's a list of all Westwood’s 2025 tournaments so far:

2025 LIV Golf tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T25, 65-71-73, 209 (-7)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T37, 77-70-71, 218 (+2)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T38, 71-67-68, 206 (-4)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T47, 72-75-71, 218 (+5)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral (Blue Monster): 51st place finish, 78-75-81, 234 (+18)

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: T38, 71-67-78, 216 (+3)

LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: T48, 73-70-78, 221 (+5)

LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T10, 70-72-62, 204 (-9)

LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: T25, 72-75-72, 219 (+3)

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T32, 74-72-71, 217 (+4)

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T37, 66-72-74, 212 (-1)

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T39, 72-75-68, 215 (+2)

LIV Golf Indianapolis at the Club at Chatham Hills: T17, 70-65-66, 201 (-12)

LIV Golf Michigan - Stroke Play at the Cardinal at Saint John’s: T39, 70, 70 (E)

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: T34, 69-70-69-73, 281 (-3)

2025 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments

Senior PGA Championship at the Congressional Country Club: T25, 71-73-68-77, 289 (+1)

