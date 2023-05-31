LIV Golf star Matt Wolff vanishes from Smash GC's social media bios: Reports

Matt Wolf, a player of the Smash GC team of the LIV Golf circuit, vanished on Tuesday (May 30) from the official Twitter and Instagram accounts of his team. The fact occurred without any announcement or statement and was only noticed by specialized media that follow the sport.

The other three team members Brooks Koepka (@Bkoepka), Jason Kokrak (@jasonkokrak), and Chase Koepka (@chasekoepka) are now tagged in the team's Twitter and Instagram bios, as well as other accounts of interest, but not Matt Wolf.

Smash GC has scrubbed Matt Wolff's handles off their Twitter bio and IG bio.



(Wolff withdrew from LIV DC on Sunday) Not exactly sure what is going on here but something to monitor:

However, Matt Wolf is still listed on the official roster of the team and LIV Golf, according to the circuit's official website. So far, no official statement has been made, nor has the player's image been removed from team promotions.

In fact, Wolff started last weekend the LIV Golf Invitational DC tournament in Washington but had to withdraw from it. This was made known in the official profiles of the team, where it was said that she suffered an injury, although without specifying what type or in what region of the body.

The next LIV Golf tournament will be in Andalucia, España, starting on June 30. So far, Matt Wolf is teeing off there with his team.

However, it would not be the first time a player has been replaced, even with eventual participants, i.e., contracted for a single tournament. Even just this weekend, the Smash GC team itself called up Zimbabwean Kieran Vincent to replace Jason Kokrak, due to Kokrak being injured.

Matt Wolf in golf

Matt Wolf, 24, only turned professional in 2019, however, he has had a fruitful career so far. He made his debut that same year on the PGA Tour and immediately made headlines.

His first win at that level came just four months after making his debut, at the 2019 3M Open tournament. It was his third start on the circuit.

Matt Wolf at the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba (Image via Getty).

After that, he was unable to repeat victory until he left the tour in 2022, but he had other good results, with four runner-ups (including the 2021 U.S. Open), seven top 10s (including T4 at the 2020 PGA Championship) and 45 cuts passed in 65 tournaments played.

Wolf left for LIV Golf in June 2022, having received the invitation and a signing bonus in an undisclosed amount. On that circuit, Wolf played his first season for the HyFlyers GC team and started his second season on the Smash GC.

His individual results were a runner-up finish and two top 10s in seven tournaments played in 2022. This earned him a sixth place overall ranking. In 2023, he has a best finish of fifth place and is ranked 23rd overall with 23 points.

