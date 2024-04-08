LIV Golf star Tyrrell Hatton jokes about his caddie’s freak injury - “His reputation is an interesting one”

Tyrrell Hatton is no stranger to humorous behavior on the golf course. In fact, he is one of the most followed players during the broadcasts of the tournaments in which he participates, because he always gives one or two funny situations that delight fans. That is precisely what happened at the end of LIV Golf Miami.

The press covering the event did not overlook the fact that Tyrrell Hatton was not accompanied by his usual caddie, Michael "Mick" Donaghy. Hatton was asked about it and his response, as is his wont, was hilarious.

This is what Tyrrell Hatton had to say (via LIV Golf YouTube channel):

"My caddie fell over last night after dinner. Now, his reputation is an interesting one, so I don't know how the fall really occurred, but... either way he landed pretty heavy on his shoulder and he spent the afternoon in the hospital, he's had an x-ray... he won't be caddying for the next month as far as I'm aware.

"He's got like really bad bone bruising, I think that's good that he's not broken anything. So, I've got a friend on the bag, he's actually flying tomorrow to Augusta, and he'll do Adelaide and Singapore if we can get a Visa in time for him to do Australia."

Michael "Mick" Donaghy has been in the care of Tyrrell Hatton's bag since 2019. The identity of his substitute caddie has not been disclosed at this time.

A look at Tyrrell Hatton's season on the road to The Masters

Tyrrell Hatton began the 2024 season playing on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, as he had been doing for the past nine seasons. In late January, he received an offer to play at LIV Golf and is currently playing there.

Hatton played in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour to start the year. There he finished 31st. Subsequently, he played The Sentry on the PGA Tour, where he finished T14th and a week later he played the Sony Open, where he placed T13.

It was then that Hatton took the leap and joined LIV Golf. On that circuit, he has played in five events that have been called during the current season. In all, he finished in the Top 25, with four Top 20s, including two Top 10s.

Hatton made his debut in the Greg Norman-led league at Mayakoba, where he finished 8th. He went on to finish 14th in Las Vegas, 18th in Jeddah, 25th in Hong Kong and 6th in Miami.

His main successes have come in team competition, as he has won two titles. Hatton is part of Legion XIII, captained by Jon Rahm and also comprises Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent.

Hatton will be playing in the Masters Tournament thanks to his place in the world rankings. Despite the fact that LIV Golf tournaments do not receive points, the Englishman is still in the world Top 50.