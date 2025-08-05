LIV Golf star Tyrrell Hatton drops 3-word message confirming DP World Tour event participation

LIV Golf star Tyrrell Hatton has confirmed his participation in the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The star English golfer will return to defend his title at St Andrews in October.Hatton is an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour but now plays regularly on the LIV Golf circuit. He has won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship three times in his career, including last year.On Monday, August 4, the official social media page of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship shared that Hatton will return to the event this year. The ace English golfer reshared the post with a three-word message.&quot;See you soon @dunhilllinks!&quot; he wrote.The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will be played over the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns of St Andrews from October 2 to 5, and will have a purse size of $5 million.When will Tyrrell Hatton play next?Tyrrell Hatton will next compete at the LIV Golf Chicago, which is scheduled to take place from Friday, Aug 8 to Sunday, August 10 at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, Illinois.The 33-year-old Englishman was last seen at LIV Golf UK, where he tied for 21st after shooting 5-under over three rounds. This season, he hasn't been as strong as his debut season on the Saudi-backed circuit. He has made just three top tens so far, with a couple of T5s being his best finishes.Speaking of majors, Tyrrell Hatton has been the best LIV Golf professional, having made the cut in all four of them. The T4 at the US Open has been his best result of the season so far. Besides, he also claimed a win at the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic.Here's a look at Tyrrell Hatton's performance this season:LIV GolfLIV Golf Riyadh (Riyadh Golf Club): T6, -13 (66-67-70)LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T23, -2 (70-72-72)LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club): T20, -7 (67-67-69)LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club - Serapong): T19, -4 (70-73-66)LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral): T33, +9 (78-77-70)LIV Golf Mexico City (Club de Golf Chapultepec): T5, -11 (67-67-68)LIV Golf Korea (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea): T13, -6 (69-70-71)LIV Golf Virginia (Robert Trent Jones Golf Club): T15, -8 (72-68-65)LIV Golf Dallas (Maridoe Golf Club): T5, -5 (74-65-72)LIV Golf Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): T23, +2 (72-72-71)LIV Golf United Kingdom (JCB Golf and Country Club): T21, -5 (67-71-70)Major ChampionshipsMasters Tournament (Augusta National): T14, -3 (69-70-75-71)PGA Championship (Quail Hollow): T60, +6 (68-73-72-77)U.S. Open (Oakmont): T4, +3 (73-70-68-72)The Open (Royal Portrush): T16, -7 (68-69-68-72)DP World TourHero Dubai Desert Classic (Emirates Golf Club): 1, -15 (71-65-68-69)