LIV Golf star Tyrrell Hatton makes feelings clear on ‘special week’ at Portrush after solid Open Championship run

LIV Golf star Tyrrell Hatton had a decent outing at the Open Championship as he made the cut in yet another major. Following the good run at Royal Portrush, the Englishman expressed gratitude to the fans on social media.On Sunday, July 20, Hatton carded a 1-over 72 in the final round of the Open Championship 2025 to tie for sixteenth. Following the final round action, he finished at 7-under, ten strokes behind the eventual champion Scottie Scheffler.On Tuesday, July 21, Hatton shared a few photos from the Open Championship on Instagram and also penned a couple of lines to reflect on his week at Portrush.&quot;A special week in Portrush at the Open. &quot;Thank you for all the support!&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIs Tyrrell Hatton playing in the 3M Open 2025?Tyrrell Hatton is not playing at the 3M Open 2025, the next event on the PGA Tour schedule. Since LIV Golf members are banned from the Tour, none of the Saudi-backed circuit professionals are in action at this event.Instead, Hatton will be seen competing at LIV Golf United Kingdom, set to be played from Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27 at JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester.Hatton has been in great form this season and has posted three top-six results in LIV Golf. Besides, he is one of the two players from the circuit who made the cut in all four majors. Notably, he was the best LIV Golf performer in majors with three top-16 finishes.The 33-year-old Englishman also recorded a win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic earlier this year.Here's a look at Tyrrell Hatton's performance this season:LIV Golf:LIV Golf Riyadh (Riyadh Golf Club): T6LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T23LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club): T20LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club, Serapong Course): T19LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral Golf Course): T33LIV Golf Mexico City (Club De Golf Chapultepec): T5LIV Golf Korea (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea): T13LIV Golf Virginia (Robert Trent Jones Golf Club): T15LIV Golf Dallas (Maridoe Golf Club): T5LIV Golf Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): T23PGA Tour:Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club): T14PGA Championship (Quail Hollow Club): T60US Open (Oakmont Country Club): T4The Open Championship (Royal Portrush Golf Club): T16DP World Tour:Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Emirates Golf Club): 1