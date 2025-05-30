"LIV Golf still sucks" - Fans divided as the Saudi-based tour announces a popular rock band's performance for Chicago event

LIV Golf has confirmed that Good Charlotte will perform live at its Chicago event on August 9. The concert will take place at 5:00 p.m. CT after Saturday’s round at Bolingbrook Golf Club, where the event will run from August 8 to 10.

The rock band, featuring twin brothers Joel Madden (vocals) and Benji Madden (guitar, vocals), along with Paul Thomas (bass) and Billy Martin (guitar, keyboards), is best known for early 2000s hits like Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous and The Anthem. With nearly three decades in the music scene, they’ve built a reputation for delivering high-energy performances and a bold, crowd-moving sound.

LIV Golf shared the announcement on its official X handle along with a ticket link. But while some fans were excited, others weren’t impressed.

One user commented:

"More proof that if the golf stinks hold a concert to get fans to come."

Another wrote:

"LIV Golf still sucks."

Meanwhile, several fans welcomed the move and praised LIV’s entertainment-first approach.

"Nice. This is Liv golf. A big concert, a good social event that includes a gold exhibition with reguetón in the back," a fan wrote.

"How cool is this! :) I'll be watching on ITV X! wish this was in the UK," another fan said.

One comment read:

"Good to see they’re bringing some A-List celebrities in to these events."

All Saturday (August 9) ground passes and hospitality tickets will include access to the concert. Fans looking for a more exclusive view can upgrade with Concert Pit tickets, which provide close-up access to the stage.

The Chicago event is part of LIV’s continued push to mix golf with live music and social activities to attract wider audiences.

Top stars and major champions are set to compete at LIV Golf Chicago

LIV Golf Chicago will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, including a strong lineup of major champions. Across its 13 four-man teams, the league brings together 14 major winners who have claimed a total of 28 majors between them.

Fans attending the Chicago event will get to watch Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), who finished T-2 at the PGA Championship, along with Jon Rahm (Legion XIII) and Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), both of whom tied for eighth at the same major. All three were in serious contention for the Wanamaker Trophy and are confirmed for the Chicago field.

Also in the mix will be Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), the 2022 Open Champion and 2024 LIV Golf Team Champion, Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) with five major titles, Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC) with six, Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC) with two, and Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), the 2017 Masters champion. Fans will also see top players like Tyrrell Hatton, who has been a key name on Legion XIII.

LIV has completed seven of its 13 events this season. The most recent was held in Korea from May 2–4, where Bryson DeChambeau won the tournament.

