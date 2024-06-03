LIV Golf takes Anthony Kim back to the Houston course where he won last 14 years ago on the PGA Tour

Anthony Kim will tee off at the LIV Golf Houston, to be played June 7-9 at the Golf Club of Houston. It was on this same course fourteen years ago that Kim earned his last professional victory, winning the 2010 Houston Open on the PGA Tour.

The 2010 Houston Open, then sponsored by Shell, was played at the facilities then known as Redstone Golf Club. These facilities have changed over time and are currently known as the Golf Club of Houston.

In 2010, Anthony Kim was among the top young stars on the PGA Tour. At the time, Kim was in his fourth season on the circuit and had already posted two victories and four top 20s in Major championships.

Anthony Kim played the first round of the 2010 Houston Open with a score of 4 under, which tied for second place. During the second round, he maintained his position, with a score of 3 under.

After 54 holes, Anthony Kim climbed to first place, repeating his 3 under score for the round. He entered the final round tied with Bryce Molder, with a score of 10 under.

However, Molder was unable to hold his position as he played his final round for a score of 1 under. Kim carded a score of 2 under for the fourth round and finished the 72 holes tied for first with Vaughn Taylor with a score of 12 under.

Kim quickly ended the tie by making par on the first playoff hole, something Taylor could not match. It was the third PGA Tour victory for Kim, and the last of his career so far.

A look back at Anthony Kim's last few years on the PGA Tour

After his victory at the 2010 Houston Open, Kim played the Masters Tournament as one of the heavy favorites. He finished third at Augusta National Golf Club with a score of 12 under, four strokes behind champion Phil Mickelson.

For the rest of the season, Kim had a mix of good and bad results. He finished T7 at the Quail Hollow Championship and then strung together T76 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational followed by four consecutive missed cuts.

Kim finished that season with a T48 at the BMW Championship and three unofficial tournaments in which he finished T25, T16 and T3.

In 2011, Anthony Kim played 26 PGA Tour tournaments, making 14 cuts, but only two Top 10s. His best result was finishing T5 at The Open Championship, his third Top 10 in Major tournaments.

His performance was enough to keep his card for the 2012 season, which would be his last due to an Achilles tendon injury. In 2012, Kim played only 10 tournaments, with two cuts made. He withdrew from three events.

Since then, Kim has not returned to the PGA Tour. His track record on the circuit is summarized in 122 tournaments played, 84 cuts made and 22 Top 10s, including three victories.