  • “No one deserves it more” - Tiger Woods hails Tommy Fleetwood with heartfelt message after Tour Championship 2025 triumph

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 25, 2025 01:26 GMT
Tiger Woods congratulates Tommy Fleetwood for Tour Championship win (Image via IMAGN)
Golf legend Tiger Woods had a special message for Tommy Fleetwood, who won his Tour Championship to snap his long winless streak on the PGA Tour. The ace golfer stated that no one deserved it more than the hardworking and perseverant Englishman.

On Sunday, August 24, Tommy Fleetwood teed off at East Lake with a 54-hole lead. The star golfer put the horrors of the past behind him and kept his nerve to shoot 2-under 68, claiming a three-shot win over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley.

Following Fleetwood’s epic win at the Tour Championship, Tiger Woods shared a special congratulatory message for the European Ryder Cup star.

"Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats Tommy Fleetwood," he wrote on X.
For the uninitiated, this was Tommy Fleetwood's 164th start on the PGA Tour, yet he had not won a single title. Even this season, it was the third time he entered Sunday with a 54-hole lead.

Tommy Fleetwood joins Tiger Woods and others as FedEx Cup winner

Following his Tour Championship 2025 win, Tommy Fleetwood has joined the list featuring Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler as FedEx Cup Champions.

The FedEx Cup was introduced in 2007 as a reward for the top performers over the season. Woods became the first-ever winner and then went on to win two years later.

Over the years, the FedEx Cup format has witnessed several changes, including this year, when the starting stroke advantage was abolished. Rory McIlroy has won the event three times and is the most successful player here, while Woods is the only other multiple-time winner.

For the Tour Championship 2025 title, Fleetwood bagged $10 million as the winner's share, which took his season earnings over $18 million. This season has been quite impressive for the Englishman, as he missed just one cut in 19 starts on the PGA Tour.

Fleetwood bagged eight top-ten finishes, including a runner-up finish outside this week's win. Earlier this month, he also tied for third at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he had a 54-hole lead.

The 34-year-old golfer has also qualified for the Ryder Cup 2025 as one of the six automatic picks for Team Europe. Besides him, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose are the other names who have qualified for Bethpage.

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
