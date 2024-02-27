LIV Golf teams up with Caffeine Sports streaming platform for live Friday coverage options

LIV Golf has confirmed a partnership with Caffeine, a sports streaming service that aims to increase their Friday live coverage of tournaments. Caffeine reportedly has a younger, diverse audience of viewers and makes for a good partner with LIV as a result. The service has reportedly already given significant exposure to the league as a whole as well as its tournaments and original programming.

Will Staeger, LIV Golf Chief Media Officer, said via the tour's website:

“We’re thrilled about this new partnership with Caffeine that continues our efforts to expand streaming options for LIV Golf’s Friday live coverage while introducing the league to a next-gen audience. By distributing our Friday coverage across multiple platforms... cord-cutters, sports and entertainment viewers, and digital fans on the move can watch our top-level competition coverage on Fridays anywhere they like, on any device, live and on-demand.”

The platforms on which fans can catch the action now include Caffeine, as well as LIV Golf Plus, the LIV Golf YouTube channel and The CW App. The two companies aim to create new content similar to Club 54 Pre-Round and Post-Round shows, the Fairway to Heaven podcast, Mic’d Up features, LIV Films and LIV Lessons.

LIV Golf growing rapidly on TV with Caffeine

Caffeine is backed by several partners, including Disney, Fox, A16Z, Riot, Greylock, Sanabil and Cox. Fans can get it for iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire. If nothing else, they also have a website that can stream events for LIV Golf, as well as the other niche sports content that the service has access to.

LIV Golf is partnering with Caffeine to expand coverage

Ben Keighran, CEO of Caffeine, echoed excitement about the partnership. They're thrilled to add LIV to their expansive sports coverage (via the tour's website):

"We’re excited to partner with LIV Golf to expand distribution of its tournament content and help it reach new viewers as the tour continues to grow. This collaboration marks an exciting moment as Caffeine continues to redefine live sports streaming, helping leagues and brands discover, connect and interact with passionate fans at scale through our platform."

Through two tournaments in the 2024 season (Mayakoba and Las Vegas), the average audience on The CW Network broadcasts has seen growths of 77% and 60%, respectively. If you add the LIV Golf Plus platform and YouTube streaming numbers, the total audience was a 173% and 317% year-over-year increase, which is monumental.

For now, the Saturday and Sunday coverage of LIV events will still be found elsewhere, like The CW, The CW App and LIV Golf Plus. Caffeine is being restricted to Friday coverage for now, but there's opportunity for addition in the future.

There are ample ways to watch the rebel tour's tournaments, with the next one coming up in Jeddah to open the month of March. Those aforementioned platforms will allow you to watch Dustin Johnson (the current points leader for individual play), Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of the tour's superstars battle it out.