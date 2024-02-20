LIV Golf teams Torque GC and Stinger GC set to tee up at the International Series Oman this week

All the players of the LIV Golf teams Torque GC and Stinger GC will be in action this week at the International Series Oman, the first of the ten such PIF-funded Asian Tour events.
The International Series in Oman is set to take place at Al Mouj Golf from February 22–25. This will be an opportunity for some of the LIV golf pros to gain some OWGR points, considering they hardly have many such events to earn ranking points.
Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann and his teammates Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, and Carlos Ortiz will compete at Al Mouj Golf. Niemann has been in good form recently and has won the ISPS Handa Australian Open and the LIV Golf Maykoba in the last few months. Speaking at the pre-event press conference, Niemann emphasized the importance of the International Series events for LIV professionals.
It will be a lot of help to play good there, get some points, and try to get into the majors," Niemann said as per Golf Monthly. "It will be nice to be playing against each other at Oman for the first tournament, we’re looking forward to it. Hopefully, we get a nice Sunday where we’re going to all play together. It’ll be cool."
Similarly, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester of Stinger GC are also teeing off this week. Overall, 21 of the 54 LIV-associated players will be competing at Al Mouj Golf.
Who is playing at the International Series in Oman? Field explored
The International Series in Oman will have a 144-player field fighting for the purse size of $2,000,000. Takumi Kanaya is the defending champion. Last year, he registered a four-stroke win to claim his first title outside Japan.
Here are all the players who have entered the playing field for the International Series Oman 2024:
- Carlos Ortiz
- Sebastian Munoz
- Branden Grace
- Sebastien Gros
- Peter Uihlein
- Hudson Swafford
- Cristian Dimarco
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
- Othman Almulla
- Faisal Salhab
- Saud Al Sharif
- Joshua Grenville-Wood
- Abel Gallegos
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Lucas Herbert
- Danny Lee
- Matthew Wolff
- Joaquin Niemann
- Dean Burmester
- Takumi Kanaya
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Mito Pereira
- Abraham Ancer
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- David Puig
- Ben Campbell
- Hideto Tanihara
- Charl Schwartzel
- Sangmoon Bae
- Anirban Lahiri
- Kieran Vincent
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Jaco Ahlers
- Zach Bauchou
- Poom Saksansin
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Guntaek Koh
- Matt Jones
- Sampson Zheng (a)
- Azzan Al Rumhy (a)
- Sihwan Kim
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Chan Shih-chang
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Denwit Boriboonsub
- Suteepat Prateeptienchai
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Seungsu Han
- Chanmin Jung
- Taichi Kho
- Miguel Tabuena
- Wade Ormsby
- Travis Smyth
- Minkyu Kim
- Scott Vincent
- Bio Kim
- Trevor Simsby
- Lee Chieh-po
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Richard T. Lee
- Chikkarangappa S.
- Berry Henson
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Steve Lewton
- Chapchai Nirat
- Kevin Yuan
- Kyongjun Moon
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- Rashid Khan
- Seungtaek Lee
- Zach Murray
- Settee Prakongvech
- Chang Wei-lun
- Mingyu Cho
- Chen Guxin
- Taehee Lee
- Ian Snyman
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- David Drysdale
- Jack Thompson
- Todd Sinnott
- Andrew Dodt
- Veer Ahlawat
- Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
- Michael Maguire
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Miguel Carballo
- Yongjun Bae
- Ben Leong
- Yeongsu Kim
- Shahriffuddin Ariffin
- Jbe Kruger
- Scott Hend
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Jeev Milkha Singh
- Prom Meesawat
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Shiv Kapur
- Marcus Fraser
- Angelo Que
- Jed Morgan
- James Piot
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Deyen Lawson
- Tatsunori Shogenji
- Ho Yu-Cheng
- Justin Warren
- William Harrold
- Justin Quiban
- Aaron Wilkin
- Carlos Pigem
- Naoki Sekito
- Charlie Lindh
- Charng-Tai Sudsom
- Yuvraj Singh Sandhu
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Pattaraphol Khanthacha
- Hanmil Jung
- Ervin Chang
- Danthai Boonma
- Junggon Hwang
- Wooyoung Cho
- Matt Killen
- Jared Du Toit
- Poosit Supupramai
- Maverick Antcliff
- Jose Toledo
- Manav Shah
- Austen Truslow
- Honey Baisoya
- Ye Wocheng
- Harrison Crowe
- David Meyers
- Ahmed Al Wahaibi (a)
- Jay Mullane (a)
- Niklas Regner
- Ayoub Lguirati
- Ayoub Id-Omar
- Galven Green
- Khalid Walid Attieh (a)