LIV Golf teams Torque GC and Stinger GC set to tee up at the International Series Oman this week

All the players of the LIV Golf teams Torque GC and Stinger GC will be in action this week at the International Series Oman, the first of the ten such PIF-funded Asian Tour events.

The International Series in Oman is set to take place at Al Mouj Golf from February 22–25. This will be an opportunity for some of the LIV golf pros to gain some OWGR points, considering they hardly have many such events to earn ranking points.

Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann and his teammates Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, and Carlos Ortiz will compete at Al Mouj Golf. Niemann has been in good form recently and has won the ISPS Handa Australian Open and the LIV Golf Maykoba in the last few months. Speaking at the pre-event press conference, Niemann emphasized the importance of the International Series events for LIV professionals.

It will be a lot of help to play good there, get some points, and try to get into the majors," Niemann said as per Golf Monthly. "It will be nice to be playing against each other at Oman for the first tournament, we’re looking forward to it. Hopefully, we get a nice Sunday where we’re going to all play together. It’ll be cool."

Similarly, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester of Stinger GC are also teeing off this week. Overall, 21 of the 54 LIV-associated players will be competing at Al Mouj Golf.

Who is playing at the International Series in Oman? Field explored

The International Series in Oman will have a 144-player field fighting for the purse size of $2,000,000. Takumi Kanaya is the defending champion. Last year, he registered a four-stroke win to claim his first title outside Japan.

Here are all the players who have entered the playing field for the International Series Oman 2024:

Carlos Ortiz

Sebastian Munoz

Branden Grace

Sebastien Gros

Peter Uihlein

Hudson Swafford

Cristian Dimarco

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)

Othman Almulla

Faisal Salhab

Saud Al Sharif

Joshua Grenville-Wood

Abel Gallegos

Shergo Al Kurdi

Lucas Herbert

Danny Lee

Matthew Wolff

Joaquin Niemann

Dean Burmester

Takumi Kanaya

Louis Oosthuizen

Mito Pereira

Abraham Ancer

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sadom Kaewkanjana

David Puig

Ben Campbell

Hideto Tanihara

Charl Schwartzel

Sangmoon Bae

Anirban Lahiri

Kieran Vincent

Jinichiro Kozuma

Jaco Ahlers

Zach Bauchou

Poom Saksansin

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Guntaek Koh

Matt Jones

Sampson Zheng (a)

Azzan Al Rumhy (a)

Sihwan Kim

Jazz Janewattananond

Chan Shih-chang

Nitithorn Thippong

Denwit Boriboonsub

Suteepat Prateeptienchai

Sarit Suwannarut

Eugenio Chacarra

Seungsu Han

Chanmin Jung

Taichi Kho

Miguel Tabuena

Wade Ormsby

Travis Smyth

Minkyu Kim

Scott Vincent

Bio Kim

Trevor Simsby

Lee Chieh-po

Karandeep Kochhar

Richard T. Lee

Chikkarangappa S.

Berry Henson

Gunn Charoenkul

Steve Lewton

Chapchai Nirat

Kevin Yuan

Kyongjun Moon

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

Rashid Khan

Seungtaek Lee

Zach Murray

Settee Prakongvech

Chang Wei-lun

Mingyu Cho

Chen Guxin

Taehee Lee

Ian Snyman

Rattanon Wannasrichan

David Drysdale

Jack Thompson

Todd Sinnott

Andrew Dodt

Veer Ahlawat

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai

Michael Maguire

Bjorn Hellgren

Miguel Carballo

Yongjun Bae

Ben Leong

Yeongsu Kim

Shahriffuddin Ariffin

Jbe Kruger

Scott Hend

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Jeev Milkha Singh

Prom Meesawat

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Shiv Kapur

Marcus Fraser

Angelo Que

Jed Morgan

James Piot

Kristoffer Broberg

Deyen Lawson

Tatsunori Shogenji

Ho Yu-Cheng

Justin Warren

William Harrold

Justin Quiban

Aaron Wilkin

Carlos Pigem

Naoki Sekito

Charlie Lindh

Charng-Tai Sudsom

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu

Stefano Mazzoli

Pattaraphol Khanthacha

Hanmil Jung

Ervin Chang

Danthai Boonma

Junggon Hwang

Wooyoung Cho

Matt Killen

Jared Du Toit

Poosit Supupramai

Maverick Antcliff

Jose Toledo

Manav Shah

Austen Truslow

Honey Baisoya

Ye Wocheng

Harrison Crowe

David Meyers

Ahmed Al Wahaibi (a)

Jay Mullane (a)

Niklas Regner

Ayoub Lguirati

Ayoub Id-Omar

Galven Green

Khalid Walid Attieh (a)