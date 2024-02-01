LIV Golf teams up with Google for 'Any Shot, Any Time' feature, bringing enhanced viewer experience

LIV Golf has a new partnership up their sleeve. For the 2024 season, they're teaming up with Google to bring fans a new experience with the league, giving them a unique way to watch the tournaments. It's another way for LIV to differentiate itself in the world of golf.

NUCLR GOLF confirmed the new partnership on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"LIV Golf has partnered with Google for a new ‘Any Shot, Any Time’ feature allowing viewers to watch shots from any player or team in the field live or via replay in up to 4 windows. Google will have their branding featured on the broadcasts. The league will also launch a companion app this summer based on Google AI providing users with advanced stats, aerial views and more."

The "Any Shot, Any Time" feature will allow viewers to watch shots from a particular player or even a team in replay on Google. There can be up to four windows, so fans could see Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and Talor Gooch simultaneously.

If they wanted to see all of Rahm's team, then they could watch him, Tyrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent on their four screens. Naturally, Google's branding will be present.

LIV Golf launching app in partnership with Google

The ability to watch multiple LIV Golf players at once is not the only thing they're doing. LIV is planning to launch a companion app that will give people advanced stats and aerial views of the shots. There's never been more data in sports, and LIV Golf is attempting to provide fans with as much of it as they can.

LIV Golf is going into analytics and new ways to watch

James Watson, LIV’s SVP/Worldwide Production, said via Sports Business Journal:

“The message here and the mission here is get younger, and all the research that we’ve done is that the next generation of golf fans, this is how they want to consume it."

They know that fans of the sport in today's day and age want to have that data. They want to know the analytics and know what every metric was on a given shot. The league plans to give them that and then some and is partnering with Google to make it happen.

Watson added:

“One of the great debates that people have had in the sport over the past 50 years is, I want to watch the star players versus one player versus the leaders. This will help us solve that problem. As a second-screen experience, viewers at home can check in with any player, any team, any group on the golf course at any time.”

They're aiming to remain a major golf league and bring in fans who've largely been tied to the PGA Tour. The tour's aim is to get younger, and they're using Google and advanced analytics to reach that younger audience. All of this will take effect very soon, with the app expected to launch in the summertime.