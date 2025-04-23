LIV Golf The Duel participants Grant Horvat and Wesley Bryan sidelined from upcoming edition of PGA Tour Classic

Grant Horvat and Wesley Bryan are missing from the field of the upcoming Creator Classic at The Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 7. Both players participated in LIV Golf's 'The Duels: Miami' event in the first week of May. Bryan's involvement was deemed to be breaching PGA Tour rules, earning him a suspension from official PGA Tour events.

The PGA Tour announced the participant list for the second of three Creator Classic events of the 2025 season on Tuesday, April 22. Notably, Bryan participated in the inaugural Creator Classic, which was held at East Lake Golf Club in August last year. Bryan finished as a runner-up after advancing in a four-way sudden-death playoff.

Wesley Bryan also competed in the second edition of the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass during the Players Championship in March 2025. He tied for sixth at the event. Grant Horvat won the tournament in a three-way playoff. Horvat had missed the 2024 event due to personal commitments. Revealing the reason for his absence, Horvat had said (via Golfing Gazette):

"The reason why I wasn’t able to play in the Creator Classic was because my best friend had a wedding the day after, and I was his best man. We were doing groomsman stuff the day before."

The upcoming Creator Classic would be the first of its kind in which Wesley Bryan would not compete. Because of the suspension, he also couldn't compete in the recently held Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic. Bryan's brother George, who also has competed in both of the prior Creator Classics, is also not in the field.

The official reason for Grant Horvat hasn't been confirmed yet as he recently received a sponsor exemption to compete at the upcoming Barracuda Championship, which will be held from July 17 to 20 at Old Greenwood in California.

Here's the field for the second of three PGA Tour's Creator Classic:

Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag (founder of 100 Thieves)

Josh Richards (BFFs Podcast)

Marques Brownlee (MKBHD)

Tyler Toney (Dude Perfect)

Paige Spiranac

Sabrina Andolpho (Golf Girl Games)

Brad Dalke (Good Good)

Sean Walsh (Good Good)

Matt Scharff (Good Good)

Erik Anders Lang (Random Golf Club)

Claire Hogle

Josh Kelley (@HoleIn1TrickShots)

Wesley Bryan "extremely grateful" to the PGA Tour after his suspension

Wesley Bryan was suspended by the PGA Tour after he teamed up with LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson in a $250k YouTube event, "The Duels: Miami", held at Trump National Doral. Along with him, five other creators were paired with five other LIV golfers.

Sergio Garcia and George Bryan won the YouTube event in the first playoff hole against Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon. Bryan was suspended a day after the video dropped on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel. Bryan said (via Reuters):

"For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing. I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don’t want this to be the end of my professional golf career."

However, he also said that the YouTube video was "most powerful" in golf and that they would continue supporting Grant and growing the game through YouTube.

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More