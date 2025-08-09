"LIV Golf will still suck" - Fans react to the Saudi tour seeing a 25% increase in crowds at Chicago event

LIV Golf claims its Chicago event this week has seen crowds 25% larger than last year, according to reporter Josh Carpenter. This is the second year Bolingbrook Golf Club has hosted the tournament, after replacing Rich Harvest Farms in 2024.In 2024, the Bolingbrook Golf Club event set a single-day attendance record for a U.S.-based LIV tournament, with over 15,000 fans showing up for the second round. This year’s surge has the league expecting next week’s Indianapolis event to become its most-attended U.S. stop to date.Despite the increase, many golf fans online remain unimpressed and expressed their thoughts in the comments section of the above post. One bluntly wrote:&quot;LIV Golf will still suck!&quot;Another dismissed it as:&quot;Exhibition golf&quot;A third poked fun at the numbers, saying:&quot;Maybe by “25% larger” they just mean more fat guys showed up?&quot;Some also accused LIV of artificially inflating crowd images, with one claiming:&quot;They made them wait in the longest line single file line ever just to pretend there was a huge crowd!&quot;Not all reactions were negative. One fan noted:&quot;Even with the PGA, I don’t find it surprising that fans want to attend live events. Guessing ticket prices are similar to what Vegas was last year (when I went/looked)… But it’s a blimp for any event on the revenue side of things.. But good for them. Next week will be a great track.&quot;Screenshot of Fan reactions to Josh Carpenter's post on XIn Round 2 of the LIV Golf Chicago event, Dean Burmester leads at 9-under, followed by Jon Rahm and Josele Ballester tied for second at 7-under. Richard Bland sits in fourth at 6-under, while Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey share fifth at 5-under. On the team leaderboard, Fireballs GC holds the top spot at 11-under, with Crushers GC and Stinger GC tied for second at 9-under. 4Aces GC sits in fourth, and Torque GC is in fifth.What is the prize money for the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago?The 2025 LIV Golf Chicago offers a total purse of $25 million. Of this, $20 million is allocated to the individual competition, while $5 million goes to the team event. The winner takes home $4 million, the runner-up earns $2.25 million, and third place pockets $1.5 million. The payouts continue down to tenth place, which receives $405,000.Individual prize moneyWinner: USD 4 millionRunner-up: USD 2.25 millionThird: USD 1.5 millionFourth: USD 1 millionFifth: USD 800,000Sixth: USD 700,000Seventh: USD 600,000Eighth: USD 525,000Ninth: USD 442,500Tenth: USD 405,000Team prize moneyChampions: USD 3 millionRunners-up: USD 1.5 millionThird: USD 500,000In the team event, the winning side earns $3 million, the runners-up collect $1.5 million, and the third-place team gets $500,000. Jon Rahm won last year’s event by three shots at 11-under. That victory still remains his most recent win worldwide.