LIV Golfer Anthony Kim backs President Donald Trump’s stance after latest ceasefire announcement

Anthony Kim is a supporter of President Donald Trump and he’s proven it once again. The LIV Golfer on Monday night took to social media to back the US President after he announced that Israel and Iran agreed to a ‘ceasefire.’ According to a social media post from the President, Iran will initiate the ceasefire, followed by Israel 12 hours later, marking an official end to what he called the “12-Day War.”

President Trump’s public announcement came hours are Iranian missiles were fired at US air bases in Qatar and Iraq. He later posted on Truth Social that “the ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it!” Former PGA Tour star Kim seemed more than happy with the US President’s involvement in the matter. Interestingly, the 40-year-old typed out the tweet mimicking words of kids.

He said he ‘knows the ceasefire is good’ and claimed being happy that the US President isn’t ‘listening to nonsense’ and ‘standing on business.’ However, he misspelt almost all words intentionally to give a sense of the writer being a young child. The reason behind this is unclear.

Trending

Posting a picture of him with Donald Trump from the final round of LIV Golf Miami in April, 2024, Anthony Kim wrote on X:

“Me no smart but me no ceasefire is good. Me happy 4. Also me happy OUR president @realDonaldTrump no listening 2 noncents & as young kids say STAND on BIDNESS me honored 2 stand w 🇺🇸 president.”

Expand Tweet

Kim interacted with fans in the comments section under the post and confirmed being sober while posting the tweet. He also got trolled by a few for the child-like sentence construction.

When Anthony Kim endorsed Donald Trump for election

For the unversed, Anthony Kim was among the popular golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, who openly endorsed Donald Trump during the United States Presidential Election. The former PGA Tour star had made a series of social media posts ahead of the elections backing the Republican leader in his face off against Kamala Harris.

Notably, Kim also stirred a controversy when he made a lengthy Instagram post to back Trump in a statement which had a provocative gender remark. The 39-year-old claimed that the now-President ‘treats everybody with respect regardless of their race, age, or either of the two genders.’ The remark came as Trump faced heat for his remarks on gender.

Anthony Kim wrote on his Instagram:

“Growing up watching TV and hearing about different celebrities, I realised once I started being around them that what the public sees and thinks about someone isn't always true," wrote Kim. "@realdonaldtrump has exceeded my expectations of what it is to be a MAN…

While spending time together I saw how he treated everyone including the people I had with me and staff at all his properties. Didn't matter race, age, or either of the two genders. He also gave me advice to which I now wish I listened which included working hard and staying sober as it is a slippery slope.”

Kim further claimed being ‘grateful’ to have known Trump in person. Interestingly, the three-time PGA Tour winner used an image from his LIV Golf Miami 2024 meeting with the now-President while posting the long writeup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More