LIV Golfer Anthony Kim reveals speaking about "real life issues" with golf influencer who boasts 836k Instagram followers

Anthony Kim has joined the PIF-backed LIV Golf league as a wildcard and is not associated with any team. He is one of the most active golfers on social media, especially on X and Instagram. Kim has become active and vocal about his life after joining LIV Golf last year.

Ad

Recently, he joined the top golf influencer Rick Shiels for a video at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. Shiels has signed a deal with LIV Golf as a content creator and ambassador and is shooting content with various LIV Golfers ahead of every event.

Ahead of the LIV Golf Singapore event, Shiels shot a video with Kim and shared snippets of the same on his Instagram story. The 39-year-old LIV Golfer shared this video on his Instagram story with a brief about their discussion.

Ad

Trending

"Obviously had some conversation about golf but happy that we got 2 talk about important real life issues."

Anthony Kim reveals his discussion with Rick Shiels. Image via Instagram @anthonykimofficial

Rick Shiels revealed that the video he shot with Kim will be published on his YouTube channel on Monday.

Ad

Anthony Kim is preparing to compete in the LIV Golf Singapore event, which is set to begin on March 14 at the Sentosa Golf Club. The 39-year-old golfer has had a below-average start to the league in three events played so far with T49, T51, and T50 finishes.

Anthony Kim's performance on LIV Golf in 2024

Anthony Kim made a comeback to pro golf after 12 years as he last competed on the PGA Tour in 2012. He had to overcome multiple injuries and some personal demons. Kim said he was around the wrong people and had no self-worth until the birth of his daughter.

Ad

"I had no self-worth until I became a father," Kim said in an interview for LIV Golf. "I really didn’t feel that and now I have a duty, I have a responsibility of taking care of my family and being the best role model for my daughter as I could be. That gives me purpose every morning and I just didn’t have that before."

Ad

Kim returned to pro golf in March last year at the LIV Golf Jeddah event. However, he had a disappointing season where his best finish came at the Greenbrier event, where he finished 36th.

Here's how Anthony Kim performed in all the 2024 LIV Golf events:

Jeddah (March 1-3, 2024): 53rd, +16

(March 1-3, 2024): Hong Kong (March 8-10, 2024): 50th, +3

(March 8-10, 2024): Miami (April 5-7, 2024): 53rd, +21

(April 5-7, 2024): Adelaide (April 26-28, 2024): WD, -1

(April 26-28, 2024): Singapore (May 3-5, 2024): T52, +6

(May 3-5, 2024): Houston (June 7-9, 2024): T48, +4

(June 7-9, 2024): Nashville (June 21-23, 2024): T46, E

(June 21-23, 2024): Andalucía (July 12-14, 2024): T49, +14

(July 12-14, 2024): United Kingdom (July 26-28, 2024): T46, +3

(July 26-28, 2024): Greenbrier (August 16-18, 2024): 36th, -6

(August 16-18, 2024): Chicago (September 13-15, 2024): T42, +4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback