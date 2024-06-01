LIV Golfer Bubba Watson enjoys a round of golf with Rafael Nadal

Bubba Watson has some time off from LIV Golf, as the tour will not have its next tournament until the weekend of June 7-9. Watson spent some of his time sharing a round of golf with a champion from another sport, Rafa Nadal.

Bubba Watson and Nadal played a round of golf this Friday, May 31. Watson took to social media to post an image, in which both players were seen together with the wife of the double Masters champion, Angie Watson.

Bubba Watson accompanied his post with the following text:

"Beautiful day for some golf. Even better hanging with this legend @RafaelNadal"

Rafa Nadal is a renowned amateur golfer and boasts one of the best handicaps among other sports stars who are also golf fans. According to Why We Love Golf, Nadal had a handicap of 0.3 in 2023.

The winner of 22 Grand Slam tournaments recently proved his golfing prowess by winning the Balearic Mid-Amateur Championship. The tournament was played over 36 holes in stroke play format, and Nadal won with a score of 3 over 147, seven strokes ahead of the runner-up.

Nadal had finished sixth in the same tournament in 2021 and second in 2022. The Spanish tennis player is also a regular at other celebrity tournaments, and is often seen playing rounds with professional golf stars.

What's next for Bubba Watson?

Bubba Watson has been enjoying some time away since early May, when the LIV Golf Singapore was played. That was Watson's eighth tournament of the season (seven in LIV Golf and The Masters Tournament).

His next commitment will be the Houston event a week before the U.S. Open, and then he will play the Nashville event, a week after the third major of the season.

Watson is currently ranked 47th in the league's individual standings, with only 3.66 points. His best result of the season was a T15 finish in the second event of the year (Las Vegas).

RangeGoats GC, the team captained by Watson, ranks 7th in the season standings with 43 points. The team has two podium finishes, with a second place in Miami being their best result.

The team's top player so far is Matt Wolff, ranked 17th in the individual standings, with a third-place finish in Miami as his best result. Wolff is the team's most recent acquisition, having arrived in the preseason in exchange for Talor Gooch.

