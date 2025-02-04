LIV Golfer David Puig overtakes Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth in the World Golf Rankings

LIV Golfer David Puig tied for fourth at the recently concluded DP World Tour's Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. He carded 69, 72, 70, 64 in the four rounds of the tournament held at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain.
With his performance, Puig jumped from 87th to 77th on the Official World Golf Rankings. This is his best rank on the list after he turned professional in 2022. He surpassed the likes of Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Fowler fell from 79th to 85th after he tied for 53rd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am while Spieth fell from 77th to 84th after he tied for 69th.
The achievement is more significant as the Spaniard competes on LIV Golf where you don't earn OWGR points.
The 23-year-old won €94,641 of the total €2.4 million doled out as prize money for the tournament. He didn't win any Race to Dubai points as he plays on LIV Tour. This was Puig's second start on the DP World Tour in the 2025 season. He finished third at the Ras al Khaimah Championship and jumped from 111th to 87th in the rankings.
Laurie Canter, who won the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship in the playoffs, jumped from 89th to 51th. Daniel Brown, who finished as a runner-up at the tournament, jumped from 161st to 127th while Pablo Larrazabal, who tied for second, jumped from 311th to 208th in the standings.
How did David Puig perform in the 2024 season?
David Puig had an average 2024 season. In 13 starts, he had only one top-10 finish and five top-15 finishes. He finished 26th in the LIV Golf standings. Puig's best performance included a T3 at LIV Golf Houston and a T11 at the LIV Golf United Kingdom.
Puig also competed in the Major championships but missed the cut in the PGA Championship and Open Championship. He finished 55th at the US Open. On the DP World Tour, Puig had two top-5 finishes in 3 starts. He tied for third at Open de Espana and tied for fourth at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Let's take a look at David Puig's performances in the 2024 season on various Tours:
2024 LIV Tournaments
- LIV Golf Mayakoba: T38
- LIV Golf Las Vegas: T15
- LIV Golf Jeddah: T15
- LIV Golf Hong Kong: T34
- LIV Golf Miami: T39
- LIV Golf Adelaide: T40
- LIV Golf Singapore: T27
- LIV Golf Houston: T3
- LIV Golf Nashville: T51
- LIV Golf Andalucía: T27
- LIV Golf United Kingdom: T11
- LIV Golf Greenbrier: T13
- LIV Golf Chicago: T20
- LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play: T26
2024 OLY Golf (M) Tournaments
- Olympic Men's Golf Competition: T40
2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments
- PGA Championship: Missed Cut
- U.S. Open: 55
- The Open: Missed Cut
2023-24 DP World Tournaments
- acciona Open de España: T3
- Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: T4
- Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters: T12