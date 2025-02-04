LIV Golfer David Puig overtakes Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth in the World Golf Rankings

LIV Golfer David Puig tied for fourth at the recently concluded DP World Tour's Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. He carded 69, 72, 70, 64 in the four rounds of the tournament held at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain.

With his performance, Puig jumped from 87th to 77th on the Official World Golf Rankings. This is his best rank on the list after he turned professional in 2022. He surpassed the likes of Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Fowler fell from 79th to 85th after he tied for 53rd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am while Spieth fell from 77th to 84th after he tied for 69th.

The achievement is more significant as the Spaniard competes on LIV Golf where you don't earn OWGR points.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The 23-year-old won €94,641 of the total €2.4 million doled out as prize money for the tournament. He didn't win any Race to Dubai points as he plays on LIV Tour. This was Puig's second start on the DP World Tour in the 2025 season. He finished third at the Ras al Khaimah Championship and jumped from 111th to 87th in the rankings.

Laurie Canter, who won the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship in the playoffs, jumped from 89th to 51th. Daniel Brown, who finished as a runner-up at the tournament, jumped from 161st to 127th while Pablo Larrazabal, who tied for second, jumped from 311th to 208th in the standings.

How did David Puig perform in the 2024 season?

David Puig had an average 2024 season. In 13 starts, he had only one top-10 finish and five top-15 finishes. He finished 26th in the LIV Golf standings. Puig's best performance included a T3 at LIV Golf Houston and a T11 at the LIV Golf United Kingdom.

Puig also competed in the Major championships but missed the cut in the PGA Championship and Open Championship. He finished 55th at the US Open. On the DP World Tour, Puig had two top-5 finishes in 3 starts. He tied for third at Open de Espana and tied for fourth at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Let's take a look at David Puig's performances in the 2024 season on various Tours:

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba : T38

: T38 LIV Golf Las Vegas : T15

: T15 LIV Golf Jeddah : T15

: T15 LIV Golf Hong Kong : T34

: T34 LIV Golf Miami : T39

: T39 LIV Golf Adelaide : T40

: T40 LIV Golf Singapore : T27

: T27 LIV Golf Houston : T3

: T3 LIV Golf Nashville : T51

: T51 LIV Golf Andalucía : T27

: T27 LIV Golf United Kingdom : T11

: T11 LIV Golf Greenbrier : T13

: T13 LIV Golf Chicago : T20

: T20 LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play: T26

2024 OLY Golf (M) Tournaments

Olympic Men's Golf Competition: T40

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

PGA Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut U.S. Open : 55

: 55 The Open: Missed Cut

2023-24 DP World Tournaments

acciona Open de España : T3

: T3 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship : T4

: T4 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters: T12

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback