LIV golfer details teammates Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter's roles in his life after qualifying for The Open

LIV golfer Sam Horsfield has qualified for the 2024 Open Championship. The fourth Major of the year will be played at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, from July 18 to 21, 2024.

Sam Horsfield qualified for the Open Championship tournament from the final qualifying event at Liverpool's West Lancashire Golf Club. LIV golfers Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz and Kieran Vincent also teed off at West Lancashire but failed to qualify.

After qualifying for the Major, LIV golfer Sam Horsfield praised his LIV Golf teammates Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter. The Majesticks GC player said (via Mirror Sport):

"[Westwood and Poulter have massively [helped], and not just on golf course stuff. Westy over the years has been known as one of the best drivers of a golf ball to every play."

He further praised Ian Poulter's short game and said that he keeps getting his advice on hitting various chips and pitches from different lies. He further said:

"I think he learned some of his stuff from Seve [Ballesteros] so it has sort of made its way down. They are also obviously great company, a great group of guys."

The Majesticks GC involving Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter has had a dismal season so far. They are currently at 11th on the LIV Golf team standings.

Sixteen LIV Golf players will be playing in 2024 Open Championship. They are as follows:

Abraham Ancer Dean Burmester Bryson DeChambeau Tyrrell Hatton Sam Horsfield Brooks Koepka Dustin Johnson Adrian Meronk Phil Mickelson Joaquin Niemann Andy Ogletree Louis Oosthuizen David Puig Jon Rahm Cameron Smith Henrik Stenson

A look at LIV golfer Sam Horsfield's performances in the 2024 season

Sam Horsfield has struggled after joining LIV Golf in 2022. He had to skip several tournaments in 2023 because of his hip injury. He has had a mixed 2024 season that includes only four top-25 finishes.

The LIV golfer started with T17 and T27 finishes at LIV Golf tournaments at Mayakoba and Las Vegas, respectively. His notable performances were T19 at Hong Kong and T24 at Houston, respectively.

However, Horsfield seemed to have gained his form. Last week, he finished T2 at LIV Golf Nashville and will hope to carry the form into the 2024 Open Championship. Talking about participating in the Major, the LIV golfer said (via Mirror Sport):

"I am looking forward to it. I've turned my game around in the last few weeks, made a few changes. I feel like my brain is the right place with everything, and then obviously that leads to good golf. It is going to be a great few weeks, the major in the middle of it, it is going to be epic."

Let's take a look at Sam Horsfield's performances in the 2024 season so far:

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba: T17 (72-69-69, 210, -3) LIV Golf Las Vegas: T27 (71-69-67, 207, -3) LIV Golf Jeddah: T29 (68-70-68, 206, -4) LIV Golf Hong Kong: T19 (71-66-65, 202, -8) LIV Golf Miami: T48 (81-71-73, 225, +9) LIV Golf Adelaide: T40 (71-68-71, 210, -6) LIV Golf Singapore: T47 (71-75-70, 216, +3) LIV Golf Houston: T24 (72-74-66, 212, -4) LIV Golf Nashville: 2 (67-68-65, 200, -13)

