LIV Golfer to join PGA superstars Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, and more in Nedbank Golf Challenge

LIV golfer Branden Grace is expected to compete in the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club event alongside PGA Tour golfers including Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, and Max Homa.

According to the reports, Grace received an invitation to play in the tournament, given that he is a home hero and won the event in 2017. He defeated Scottish professional golfer Scott Jamieson by one stroke to clinch his eighth DP World Tour victory.

Branden Grace, who won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2017, is the only LIV golfer making an appearance in the upcoming event. The Nedbank Golf Challenge is the season's final event before the DP World Tour Championship.

The South African golfer even played in the competition last year and finished T8. He might have been very close to the eventual winner, Tommy Fleetwood, if it weren't for a final-round 75 that was three over par.

However, this is not the only South African event in which the LIV golfer has participated in 2023. The 35-year-old golfer has also played in two more tournaments.

He first played at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, where he finished in the T4 position, and then at the Investec South Africa Open Championship, where he withdrew from the event.

There were speculations in May that Branden Grace was thinking about quitting the membership. This came after an arbitration hearing where the decision was made in favor of the DP World Tour.

A look at Branden Grace's 2023 LIV golf tournaments

Grace has competed in 14 events in the 2023 LIV Golf League. He finished in the top 10 seven times, including two runner-up performances, first at the LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa and later at the LIV Golf Invitational DC.

His other best finishes were at the LIV Golf Invitational in Mayakoba, where he finished in third place. For his most recent event, the LIV Golf Invitational Miami Stroke Play, Grace stood in the T5 position.

After the regular season was over, Grace finished in ninth place in the individual LIV Golf standings with 112 points, winning a staggering $8,727,417.

It must be noted that Grace has only played in one major tournament this year: The Open Championship. However, he was unable to make the cut at the Royal Liverpool event.