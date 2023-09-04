LIV golfer Richard Bland questions Europe Ryder Cup selection news, advocates for Adrian Meronk over Shane Lowry

LIV golfer Richard Bland has expressed his dissatisfaction with the news that Adrian Meronk was not selected for the European Ryder Cup team. He argued that Meronk deserved a spot more than Shane Lowry.

Europe's captain, Luke Donald, will announce his selection of six players for the upcoming Ryder Cup on Monday, September 4th, at 9 p.m. ET. While there is still some time left before the team announcement, rumors about the selection have already begun to surface.

One such rumor suggested that Lowry might be included on the team at the expense of Meronk. Upon hearing these speculations, Bland shared his disbelief on Instagram and advocated for the 30-year-old Pole's inclusion in the upcoming biennial event.

He wrote:

"Hearing @adrian_meronk not getting picked Wins Italian Open at the Ryder Cup course. 3rd in DP World rankings! Deserves a pick over an out of form Lowry in my opinion!"

Earlier in Handicap 54, a golf-tracking Twitter handle had reported that Meronk was not going to be one of the captain's choices. Handicap 54 wrote:

"From a very good source, i received the information that @adrianmeronk was not selected by @lukedonald . The player already knows. Scandalous and a shame on @rydercupeurope what @lukedonald has done with @adrianmeronk."

"Many people close to @rydercupeurope leaked that meronk was going. Defending champion of @italianopen will not be in this @rydercup"

Adrian Meronk has had a remarkable season on the European Tour, garnering six top-10 finishes in 18 starts this year, which includes two titles. He currently ranks third in the Road to Dubai rankings, trailing only Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Lowry, on the other hand, has struggled this season on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. On the European Tour, he made six cuts in nine starts and couldn't finish in the top 10 of any event. He is currently placed 56th in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

On the PGA Tour, the 36-year-old Irishman made 15 cuts in 18 starts and made only one top-10 finish. He missed the Playoffs after finishing 78th in the FedEx Cup standings.

It will be interesting to see whether Donald will select the out-of-form Lowry or the in-form Meronk for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

Adrian Meronk's performances in the 2022–23 season

Adrian Meronk plays a shot from the 4th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships

Here are Adrian Meronk's results in the 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship - 34th ISPS HANDA Australian Open - 1st Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - 10th Hero Dubai Desert Classic - 104th Ras Al Khaimah Championship - 4th WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play - 17th The Masters - 60th Korea Championship Presented by Genesis - 21st DS Automobiles Italian Open - 1st US PGA Championship- 40th KLM Open - 5th U.S. Open - 66th BMW International Open - 3rd Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - 15th Genesis Scottish Open - 78th The 151st Open - 23rd D+D Real Czech Masters - 62nd Omega European Masters - 13th