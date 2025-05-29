LIV Golfer Sergio Garcia drops major update, set for a sensational return to DP World Tour

Spanish professional golfer Sergio Garcia is set to make a landmark return to the DP World Tour aka European Tour. Garcia, 45, hasn't played on the DP World Tour since he withdrew from the BMW PGA at Wentworth in 2022. The golfer has been captaining Fireballs GC in LIV Golf since then.

However, it's now been confirmed that Garcia will make a return to the DP World Tour this year. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the popular golf page NUCLR Golf shared a report from Golf Magic. As per the report, Garcia has claimed he will play the BMW International Open in July, followed by other events.

The NUCLR Golf post read:

🚨🇪🇺⛳️ #CONFIRMED — After having paid outstanding fines, Sergio Garcia is making his return to the DP World Tour for the first time since withdrawing from the BMW PGA in September 2022. Garcia says he’s set to play the BMW International Open this July, and Spanish Open this fall but will also add additional events. Garcia is attempting to make the European Ryder Cup team. (Via @GolfMagic )"

Sergio Garcia's return to the DP World Tour comes after he paid fines at the end of last season due to his association with LIV Golf. Before joining the Saudi-based tour, Garcia had a very successful career in the DP World Tour and has been the winner of 16 events in Europe.

However, since joining LIV Golf, Garcia has mainly been playing for the Fireballs GC and in Major championships. The last time he played professional golf was at the 2025 PGA Championship. In that tournament, Garcia scored 75-68-79-69 after four rounds to finish T67.

