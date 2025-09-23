LIV Golfers get new exemption to compete in The Open Championship

LIV golfers earned exemption to play in the Open Championship in 2026. Saudi League players have struggled to secure their spots in the Majors, as they do not receive ranking points. However, moving ahead, they can earn a spot in the Majors by competing in the Saudi League events.

On Monday, September 22, R&A announced its exemption, stating that a first-place finisher, if not already qualified for the Major, in the LIV Golf season standings after the 2026 Louisiana event will earn a place in The Open Championship. LIV Golf broke the news on its X account on Monday with a long caption that read:

"LIV Golf’s exemption into the 2026 Open Championship was confirmed Monday by the @RandA, with the cutoff date to determine the exemption set after the final round at the new LIV Golf Louisiana on June 28 👀"

"The R&A announced its exemptions for Royal Birkdale on Monday, including exemption No. 15: The first player and anyone tying for that place, not otherwise exempt, in the 2026 LIV Golf Individual Season Standings on completion of LIV Golf Louisiana. Blank entry will be made on behalf of the player," it added.

Notably, in 2025, the R&A also announced the exemption for The Open Championship. However, this year, the top player in the top 5 in the standings, if not already exempted, was awarded the spot. This season, Sergio Garcia earned a spot in the Major.

Meanwhile, seven players from the LIV Golf series have already been exempted for The Open 2026, which is scheduled to take place from July 16 to 19 at Royal Birkdale. The list includes Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson, and Bryson DeChambeau.

LIV golfers to play at Ryder Cup

LIV golfers have earned their spots in the Ryder Cup this week. Three of the Saudi league players are competing in the biennial tournament, which will start on Friday and conclude on Sunday.

Bryson DeChambeau has secured his spot in the biennial tournament through automatic qualification for the U.S. Team. He has been impressive with his game this season in the Majors. He came close to winning the PGA Championship but settled for a T2 position.

He also played at The Masters, where he carded four rounds of 69, 68, 69, and 75 to finish T5, but missed the cut at the U.S. Open. The two-time Major winner also recorded a T10 finish at The Open Championship.

On the LIV Golf side, DeChambeau had some impressive finishes, including a win at the Korea event.

Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton qualified for the Ryder Cup to play for Team Europe, and Jon Rahm received the captain’s pick for the biennial tournament. Both players also had an amazing performance this season.

