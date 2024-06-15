LIV Golfers who missed the cut at US Open 2024: Full list and scores explored ft. Dustin Johnson

Day 2 of the US Open 2024 concluded with Ludvig Aberg shooting a 1-under 69 to take a solo 36-hole lead. He now aggregates at 5-under, with a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, and Thomas Detry.

Following the second round of the US Open, the cutline was set at 5-over, and golfers finishing 56th and tied made it to the next two rounds. Among the 12 LIV Golf stars in the 156-player field at Pinehurst, eight made it to the weekend.

DeChambeau topped the LIV Golf list, followed by Tyrrell Hatton (T9) and Sergio Garcia (T16). However, four of the Saudi-backed circuit-associated professionals missed the weekend.

Here's a look at the LIV golfers who missed the cut at Pinehurst.

Trending

LIV Golf players who missed the cut at the US Open 2024

1) Eugenio Chacarra

Eugenio Chacarra during the US. Open 2024, Round One

Eugenio Chacarra was playing in his first-ever major championship, but things didn't go as he would have hoped. He started the week with a 5-over 75 and then carded a 3-over 73 on Friday, June 14, to miss the cut by three strokes.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson during the U.S. Open, Round Two

Dustin Johnson posted a 4-over 74 in the opening round. The second day was no different as he started with four bogeys, a triple bogey, and just one birdie to shoot 41 on the front nine.

The back nine was relatively better for the 2016 champion, as he picked up three birdies, but two more bogeys meant he shot 75 and would miss the cut by four strokes.

3) Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk during the US Open 2024, Round One

Adrian Meronk was another professional on the Saudi-backed circuit to miss the cut. He carded a pair of 76 to aggregate at 12-over.

Meronk hasn't made it to the weekend of any of the three majors he played this season. Besides, this was his third missed cut at the US Open in as many appearances.

4) Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson struggled in the US Open

Phil Mickelson had a horrible outing at the US Open 2024. He started with a 9-over 79 in the opening round, which meant he would require a huge effort plus a miracle to make it inside the cutline. However, a 76 in the second round worsened things further as he aggregated a 15-over in two days.

The US Open remains the only major Mickelson has yet to win. Notably, he has six runner-up finishes here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback