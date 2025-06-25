LIV Golfers at The Open Championship 2025 Final Qualifying: Full list explored

Final Qualifying for The Open Championship 2025 will commence on Tuesday, 1 July at four locations - Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire. The ultimate qualifier event for the final major championship of the year will have 288 players competing, 72 at each location, including 18 LIV Golfers.

Ad

According to the R&A, the Final Qualifying will have 20 spots - 5 from each qualifier site, available for the taking. The top names competing for the limited sots will include LIV stars Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Dean Burmester and Harold Varner III, among others. The golfers will take on a total of 288 players - 72 at each location, for a place on the final major of 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As for the LIV stars, Golf icon Poulter will compete on in the 36-hole event next week alongside his son Luke. He will be joined by fellow European Ryder Cup titan Westwood. It is pertinent to note that the veteran duo is forced to play the qualifier after their majors exemptions ran out in recent years. Notably, the breakaway tour’s lack of world ranking accreditation also plays a major factor.

Ad

Poulter will tee it up at Royal Cinque Ports alongside Luis Masaveu, Graeme McDowell, David Puig, Dean Burmester and Peter Uihlein. Meanwhile, Westwood will have Adrian Meronk and Branden Grace join him at Dundonald Links. Abraham Ancer will be among the names teeing up at Burnham & Berrow, while Sam Horsfield and Harold Varner III will headline LIV names at Royal Cinque Ports.

LIV Golfers at The Open Final Qualifying (Updated)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Listed below are the LIV Golfers teeing up at The Open Championship Final Qualifying:

Jinichiro Kozuma

Caleb Surratt

Anirban Lahiri

Luis Masaveu

Graeme McDowell

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Andy Ogletree

Lucas Herbert

Sam Horsfield

David Puig

Abraham Ancer

Dean Burmester

Harold Varner III

Adrian Meronk

Peter Uihlein

Branden Grace

Paul Casey

Here’s where each LIV Golfer will tee up on July 1:

Burnham & Berrow: Kozuma, Surratt, Lahiri, Ancer, Casey

Dundonald Links: Westwood, Meronk, Grace

Royal Cinque Ports: Masaveu, McDowell, Poulter (and his son, Luke), Puig, Burmester, Uihlein

West Lancashire: Horsfield, Herbert, Ogletree, Varner III

Ad

Interestingly, Sergio Garcia is the biggest name missing from the Final Qualifying event. The Spaniard, who’s attempted and failed the 36-hole challenge at West Lancashire Golf Club over the past two years, will skip the event this time. The former Masters champion is reportedly aiming to secure his spot in the season's final major via the one spot available based on year-long LIV standings.

It is pertinent to note that The Open Qualification from the Saudi-backed circuit ends at LIV Golf Dallas, being played this weekend. Garcia currently sit fourth in the LIV standings behind the already qualified Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.

The Ryder Cup star will have to fend off players like Lucas Herbert, Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz to secure a place in The Open’s 156-player field at Royal Portrush.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More