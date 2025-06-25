LIV Golfers at The Open Championship 2025 Final Qualifying: Full list explored

Final Qualifying for The Open Championship 2025 will commence on Tuesday, 1 July at four locations - Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire. The ultimate qualifier event for the final major championship of the year will have 288 players competing, 72 at each location, including 18 LIV Golfers.
According to the R&A, the Final Qualifying will have 20 spots - 5 from each qualifier site, available for the taking. The top names competing for the limited sots will include LIV stars Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Dean Burmester and Harold Varner III, among others. The golfers will take on a total of 288 players - 72 at each location, for a place on the final major of 2025.
As for the LIV stars, Golf icon Poulter will compete on in the 36-hole event next week alongside his son Luke. He will be joined by fellow European Ryder Cup titan Westwood. It is pertinent to note that the veteran duo is forced to play the qualifier after their majors exemptions ran out in recent years. Notably, the breakaway tour’s lack of world ranking accreditation also plays a major factor.
Poulter will tee it up at Royal Cinque Ports alongside Luis Masaveu, Graeme McDowell, David Puig, Dean Burmester and Peter Uihlein. Meanwhile, Westwood will have Adrian Meronk and Branden Grace join him at Dundonald Links. Abraham Ancer will be among the names teeing up at Burnham & Berrow, while Sam Horsfield and Harold Varner III will headline LIV names at Royal Cinque Ports.
LIV Golfers at The Open Final Qualifying (Updated)
Listed below are the LIV Golfers teeing up at The Open Championship Final Qualifying:
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Caleb Surratt
- Anirban Lahiri
- Luis Masaveu
- Graeme McDowell
- Ian Poulter
- Lee Westwood
- Andy Ogletree
- Lucas Herbert
- Sam Horsfield
- David Puig
- Abraham Ancer
- Dean Burmester
- Harold Varner III
- Adrian Meronk
- Peter Uihlein
- Branden Grace
- Paul Casey
Here’s where each LIV Golfer will tee up on July 1:
Burnham & Berrow: Kozuma, Surratt, Lahiri, Ancer, Casey
Dundonald Links: Westwood, Meronk, Grace
Royal Cinque Ports: Masaveu, McDowell, Poulter (and his son, Luke), Puig, Burmester, Uihlein
West Lancashire: Horsfield, Herbert, Ogletree, Varner III
Interestingly, Sergio Garcia is the biggest name missing from the Final Qualifying event. The Spaniard, who’s attempted and failed the 36-hole challenge at West Lancashire Golf Club over the past two years, will skip the event this time. The former Masters champion is reportedly aiming to secure his spot in the season's final major via the one spot available based on year-long LIV standings.
It is pertinent to note that The Open Qualification from the Saudi-backed circuit ends at LIV Golf Dallas, being played this weekend. Garcia currently sit fourth in the LIV standings behind the already qualified Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.
The Ryder Cup star will have to fend off players like Lucas Herbert, Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz to secure a place in The Open’s 156-player field at Royal Portrush.