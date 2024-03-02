LIV Jeddah Round 2 pairings and tee times explored

The second round of the LIV Golf Jeddah will take place on Saturday, March 2, and will start at 11:15 am (local time). There's no featured group in Saturday's round, and all 18 groups will tee off at the same time from the different holes with the shotgun start.

After shooting 8-under-62 in the opening round, Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk took the first-round lead over the field. Meronk is playing in his first event on the Saudi-backed circuit after he decided to make a switch last month. Both leaders are joined by Charl Schwartzel in the first group.

Schwartzel shot a bogey-free 63 to finish joint third alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann. DeChambeau and Niemann are in the second group alongside Louis Oosthuizen and will tee off from the second hole.

So far, two events have taken place in the LIV Golf 2024 season. While Niemann claimed the season opener at Mayakoba, Dustin Johnson won the LIV Golf Las Vegas.

Groupings for the LIV Golf Jeddah, round 2 explored

Here are the pairings for the Saturday round of the LIV Golf Jeddah:

Group 1:

Hole No. 1: Charl Schwartzel, Jon Rahm, and Adrian Meronk

Group 2:

Hole No. 2: Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann, and Bryson De Chambeau

Group 3:

Hole No. 3: Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele, and Tyrrell Hatton

Group 4:

Hole No. 4: Patrick Reed, Lucas Herbert, and Jinichiro Kozuma

Group 5:

Hole No. 18: Caleb Surratt, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson

Group 6:

Hole No. 17: Dean Burmester, Charles Howell III, Kevin Na

Group 7:

Hole No. 16: Scott Vincent, Sergio Garcia, and Peter Uihlein

Group 8:

Hole No. 5: Sam Horsfield, Sebastian Muñoz, and Branden Grace

Group 9:

Hole No. 6: Pat Perez, Henrik Stenson, and David Puig

Group 10:

Hole No. 7: Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, and Richard Bland

Group 11:

Hole No. 8: Anirban Lahiri, Jason Kokrak, and Abraham Ancer

Group 12:

Hole No. 9: Lee Westwood, Brooks Koepka, and Carlos Ortiz

Group 13:

Hole No. 10: Paul Casey, Martin Kaymer, and Cameron Smith

Group 14:

Hole No. 11: Kalle Samooja, Thomas Pieters, and Mito Pereira

Group 15:

Hole No. 12: Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, and Kieran Vincent

Group 16:

Hole No. 13: Eugenio Chacarra, Andy Ogletree, and Ian Poulter

Group 17:

Hole No. 14: Hudson Swafford, Danny Lee, and Marc Leishman

Group 18:

Hole No. 15: Anthony Kim, Bubba Watson, and Graeme McDowell