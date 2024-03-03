LIV Jeddah Sunday Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The finale of the 2024 LIV Jeddah is set to take place on Sunday, March 3 at the prestigious Royal Greens Golf & Country in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah.

Commencing at 11:05 a.m. local time (3:05 a.m. ET), the final round will witness a shotgun start, with all players teeing off simultaneously but from different holes. This week's LIV Golf event boasted an impressive field of 54 players.

However, Matt Wolff withdrew from the competition on Saturday, March 2, after completing the three holes of the second round. Wade Ormsby replaced him for the final round.

The players will be grouped in groups of three, each starting their game from different holes but at the same time. Notably, Lucas Herbert will begin his round alongside Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen, while Jason Kokrak, Charl Schwartzel, and Joaquin Niemann will start their game together.

Here are the pairings for the final round of the LIV Jeddah:

Hole 1: Lucas Herbert, Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen

Hole 1: Jason Kokrak, Charl Schwartzel, Joaquin Niemann

Hole 2: Kevin Na, Adrian Meronk, Jon Rahm

Hole 3: Talor Gooch, Phil Mickelson, Branden Grace

Hole 4: Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Dean Burnmester

Hole 17: Anirban Lahiri, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

Hole 16: Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jinichiro Kozumo

Hole 5: Charles Howell, David Puig, Matt Jones

Hole 6: Kieran Vincent, Thomas Pieters, Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 7: Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson, Pat Perez

Hole 8: Carlos Ortiz, Richard Bland, Harold Varner III

Hole 9: Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Matt Leishman

Hole 10: Kalle Samooja, Sam Horsfield, Peter Uihlein

Hole 11: Cam Smith, Lee Westwood, Matt Pereira

Hole 12: Andy Ogletree, Eugenio Chacarra, Martin Kaymer

Hole 13: Graeme McDowell, Danny Lee, Bubba Watson

Hole 14: Scott Vincent, Hudson Swafford, Caleb Surratt

Hole 15: Anthony Kim, Ian Poulter, Wade Ormsby

Exploring the second-round leaderboard of LIV Jeddah

Joaquin Niemann topped the leaderboard of the 2024 LIV Jeddah event after the second round. The Torque GC's captain played a bogey-free round on Saturday and took the lead in the game. He made six birdies to finish with a total of under 13.

Niemann will enter the final round with a two-stroke lead over Charl Schwartz. Jason Kokrak and Louis Oosthuizen settled in a tie for third place, three strokes behind the leader.

The opening-round leaders, Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk, slipped down four positions to settle in a tie for fifth place with Abraham Ancer and Lucas Herbert. The quartet finished Day 2 at 9-under.

With a score of 8-under, Kevin Na and Brendan Grace finished the day in a tie for ninth place, followed by Phil Mickelson and Talor Gooch at T11.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddan round 2:

1 Joaquin Niemann -13

2 Charl Schwartzel -11

T3 Jason Kokrak -10

T3 Louis Oosthuizen -10

T5 Abraham Ancer -9

T5 Lucas Herbert -9

T5 Jon Rahm -9

T5 Adrian Meronk -9

T9 Kevin Na -8

T9 Branden Grace -8

T11 Phil Mickelson -7

T11 Talor Gooch -7

T13 Dean Burmester -6

T13 Cameron Tringale -6

T13 Brendan Steele -6

T13 Tyrrell Hatton -6

T17 Brooks Koepka -5

T17 Anirban Lahiri -5

T17 Jinichiro Kozuma -5

T17 Patrick Reed -5

T17 Sebastian Muñoz -5

T22 Matt Jones -4

T22 David Puig -4

T22 Charles Howell III -4

T22 Bryson DeChambeau -4

T26 Thomas Pieters -3

T26 Kieran Vincent -3

T26 Pat Perez -3

T26 Henrik Stenson -3

T26 Paul Casey -3

T26 Harold Varner III -3

T26 Richard Bland -3

T33 Carlos Ortiz -2

T33 Marc Leishman -2

T33 Sergio Garcia -2

T33 Dustin Johnson -2

T33 Peter Uihlein -2

T33 Sam Horsfield -2

T39 Kalle Samooja -1

T39 Mito Pereira -1

T39 Lee Westwood -1

T39 Cameron Smith -1

T39 Martin Kaymer -1

T44 Eugenio Chacarra E

T44 Andy Ogletree E

T44 Bubba Watson E

T47 Danny Lee +1

T47 Graeme McDowell +1

T47 Caleb Surratt +1

T50 Hudson Swafford +2

T50 Scott Vincent +2

52 Ian Poulter +3

T53 Anthony Kim +12

T53 Wade Ormsby