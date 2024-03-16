“LIV might be gone by June!” “Get it done” – Fans react to reports of PGA Tour player directors’ meeting PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan over new deal

As per reports, the PGA Tour Player directors are all set to meet with PIF governor and LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan next week in Ponte Vedra Beach as both parties continue their negotiations ahead of the framework agreement deadline.
Golfweek reported on Friday, March 15, that the PGA Tour Policy Board's Player Directors were planning to meet with the LIV Golf Chairman on Monday at Ponte Vedra Beach. However, it was still not clear who would attend the meeting.
Currently, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Peter Malnati, and Webb Simpson are five of the six-player directors in the field for the Players Championship, which is being held at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. Tiger Woods remains the only one absent from this week's event.
Joe Ogilvie, the most recent addition to the Policy Board as well as PGA Tour Enterprises, is scheduled to arrive there on Sunday ahead of the Enterprises meeting on Tuesday.
Fans online had a mixed reaction to the latest development. Some claimed that LIV's days were numbered, while others tried to make various speculations.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"Liv might be gone by June! This is great!"
"Get it done @PGATour"
"Would be surprised, as would mean agreement is closer than most thought. Can’t see Yasir meeting with players unless all material issues have been worked out and it’s down to just player concerns about PIF’s intentions."
"The last thing he would want is to be a minority investor in this governance mess run by Tiger. Cooperation opportunities might take the form of a new Aramco League of 6 events where both tours contribute players."
Here's a look at some more responses:
Who is currently associated with LIV Golf?
Currently, there are 56 players associated with LIV Golf. 52 players are divided into four teams, while the other three are wild card players.
Here are all the LIV-associated golfers for this season:
4Aces GC:
- Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Reed
- Harold Varner III
- Pat Perez
Cleeks GC:
- Martin Kaymer
- Richard Bland
- Kalle Samooja
- Adrian Meronk
Crushers GC:
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC:
- Sergio García
- Abraham Ancer
- Eugenio Chacarra
- David Puig
HyFlyers GC:
- Phil Mickelson
- Cameron Tringale
- Brendan Steele
- Andy Ogletree
Iron Heads GC:
- Kevin Na
- Danny Lee
- Scott Vincent
- Jinichiro Kozuma
Legion XIII:
- Jon Rahm
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Caleb Surratt
- Kieran Vincent
Majesticks GC:
- Ian Poulter
- Lee Westwood
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats GC:
- Bubba Watson
- Matthew Wolff
- Peter Uihlein
- Thomas Pieters
- Wade Ormsby
Ripper GC:
- Cameron Smith
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Lucas Herbert
Smash GC:
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Talor Gooch
- Graeme McDowell
Stinger GC:
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Branden Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
- Dean Burmester
Torque GC:
- Joaquín Niemann
- Mito Pereira
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Carlos Ortiz
Wildcards
- Hudson Swafford
- Laurie Canter
- Anthony Kim