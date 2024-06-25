LIV Nashville winner Tyrrell Hatton to ‘enjoy’ 2 weeks off in England ahead of The Open Championship

Tyrrell Hatton won the LIV Golf Nashville on Sunday, June 23. The 32-year-old golfer cruised to his first victory on the breakaway tour. However, the former PGA Tour star doesn’t think the $4,000,000 win gives him any extra momentum for the upcoming Open Championship.

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf has two weeks off ahead of its next event, LIV Andalucia. The event held in Valderrama will play out a few days ahead of the final major championship of the year. Interestingly, Hatton said he is traveling to England and “enjoying” his time there ahead of the events.

Replying to a media query about gaining extra confidence heading into The Open at LIV Golf Nashville, Tyrrell Hatton said (at 4:21):

Trending

“To be honest no. We've got two weeks off so I'm going to enjoy my time back in England. And we've got a little lad Guinness golf tour in Ireland, the week before Valderrama. So, a nice to have a bit of downtime. And then it's just a case of trying to get ready for Valderrama and then take some momentum into The Open.”

It is pertinent to note that Tyrrell Hatton has had a mixed bag of results since joining LIV Golf this season. The ace golfer finished in the top five on two occasions – Miami and Singapore.

The Legion XIII player finished T9 at the Masters, T63 at the PGA Championship, and T26 at the US Open. The High Wycombe native will be eyeing a big comeback at The Open in Royal Troon.

Tyrrell Hatton says he is still ‘figuring out’ LIV Golf

Tyrrell Hatton registered his maiden LIV Golf win in Nashville. But the player claims to be “still working” his way through the Saudi-backed circuit. Replying to a media query on being comfortable with the LIV environment, the Englishman said that the players, including him, are still trying to figure it out. He dubbed it the “fun part.”

Expand Tweet

The former PGA Tour golfer noted that the shorter three-day 54-hole format can get tricky. He noted that the golfers end up “playing catchup” if they don’t have a good start, unlike on traditional tours with four days of play.

Tyrrell Hatton said in the same presser (at 9:52):

“We're all still working our way through it. To be honest, just with our warm-up times and when you want to be on the range, sometimes it can be a little bit awkward with the space. And trying to just figure out how to be ready to go. So, with it being three rounds like you have to get off to a decent start and the standard of golf out here."

It doesn't really allow you to be slow out the blocks to be honest. Otherwise, you're always playing catchup… So, I think we're all trying to figure it out still. But that's the fun part.”

Having won Nashville, Hatton will look to continue the form at LIV Andalucia. It’ll be interesting to see how the golfer fares in Spain next month.