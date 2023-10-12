“LIV needs to create their own Majors”: Phil Mickelson’s social media reply on LIV Golf players not getting OWGR points causes a stir on the internet among golf fans

Phil Mickelson is no stranger to sharing his candid opinions, and he recently did just that regarding the LIV Golf League's quest for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

The OWGR met their application for these points with a resounding denial. The primary reason for this denial stems from the unique structure of the LIV Golf League, with its 48-player, locked-field concept.

In response to this situation, Phil Mickelson took to social media to voice his perspective, which, true to form, ignited reactions among golf fans.

Mickelson opined that LIV Golf's pursuit of OWGR points faced substantial hurdles. He stated that LIV Golf is entangled in a complex web governed by various golfing bodies, which might not readily embrace the LIV concept.

The existing PGA Tour television contracts rely on OWGR criteria for financial arrangements. Granting OWGR points to LIV Golf players could affect the PGA Tour's agreements.

He added that LIV Golf acquiring OWGR points might weaken the PGA Tour's bargaining position during negotiations.

Mickelson hinted at the financial intricacies within the PGA Tour, highlighting that they've borrowed against television deals, creating an intriguing financial dynamic.

How did fans react to Phil Mickelson's comment?

Social media exploded with reactions following Mickelson's statements. Phil Mickelson's comments drew mixed reactions from fans.

Among the fan reactions, one sentiment was that LIV Golf should explore the creation of its own major championships.

One fan suggested that the situation might be perceived as complaining. Mickelson responded, asserting that stating facts wasn't equivalent to whining.

Another fan questioned whether there could have been an alternative formula to accommodate LIV Golf League's quest for OWGR points.

One fan pointed out the challenges of assigning points to LIV Golf players based on the same criteria as traditional tournaments.

The topic of the no-cut, 54-hole format in LIV Golf tournaments was also raised. A fan asserted that a lack of eligibility criteria justified the denial of OWGR points. However, Phil Mickelson disagreed with this stance. He referred to it as the "public excuse" used to protect individual interests. According to Mickelson, there are deeper dynamics at play, not always evident to the public.

