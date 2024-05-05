"LIV owning all their own golf courses": Greg Norman outlines ambitious future plans for breakaway circuit similar to IPL

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said recently that the league is planning to own their golf courses. He added that the idea of each team having its golf course to host the events is also on the cards.

Recently, Norman told Bloomberg about the breakaway circuit's three-year achievement, plans and more. He said that the league is looking to own golf courses in the future.

"Man United owns their stadium, he told Bloomberg. "Indian Premier League, they own their stadiums. NFL, they own their stadiums. Think about LIV owning all their own golf courses, each team having a home venue, and they host. And now you can build out around that.

"It's not just a golf course. You bring in education, you bring in hospitality, you bring in real estate, you bring in merchandise, you bring in management, you bring in all these other different opportunities that the game of golf has to deliver to a community, to a region. We are gonna be doing that," he added.

He said that the Philippines is eager to host them, adding that the Saudi-backed league is not just sport but entertainment and culture as well.

"So no matter where we go in the world, we adjust what we need to deliver from an entertainment standpoint," he concluded.

What's next on LIV Golf?

The LIV Golf professionals were in Singapore this week for the LIV Golf Singapore.

After that, they will have a one-month break before heading to Houston. The event will take place from June 7 to 9 at the Golf Club of Houston. Later, they will move to Nashville for the ninth event on the schedule, which will be played from June 21 to 23 at The Grove.

After seven events this season, Joaquin Niemann holds the top spot in the season standings with 134.40 points. Jon Rahm, who has finished in the top-10 in every event this season, has 98.17 points. Dean Burmester, who won in Miami, is third.

Here are the individual standings so far:

1. Joaquin Niemann: 134.40

2. Jon Rahm: 98.17

3. Dean Burmester: 92.24

4. Louis Oosthuizen: 83.10

5. Brooks Koepka: 75.23

6. Abraham Ancer: 71.85

7. Cameron Smith: 70.66

8. Talor Gooch: 68.80

9. Dustin Johnson: 67.23

10. Sergio Garcia: 65.82

11. Tyrrell Hatton: 53.99

12. Bryson DeChambeau: 53.66

13. Paul Casey: 52.83

14. Marc Leishman: 46.80

15. Charl Schwartzel: 44

16. Brendan Steele: 43.60

17. Matthew Wolff: 42

18. Adrian Meronk: 34.74

19. Charles Howell III: 34.08

20. Kevin Na: 30.50

In the team standings, Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC leads with 105 points. Jon Rahm-led Legion XIII GC is second with 94 points, while Cameron Smith's Ripper GC is third with 90.