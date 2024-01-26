“LIV! Please! A perfect fit!” – Fans react to reports of Anthony Kim making a comeback after a decade

As per reports, Anthony Kim, who was forced to disappear from the professional circuit due to injury, is in discussions with both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour to make a comeback after 11 years.

Kim last played on the PGA Tour at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship but was forced to withdraw on the first day. Since then, his career has been marred with injuries. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles tendon injury but couldn't make a comeback in competitive golf

As per Golf.com, the 38-year-old golfer has increased the intensity of his practice in recent weeks. ESPN also confirmed that he was in talks with the PGA Tour as well as the Saudi-backed circuit for a possible comeback this spring.

While fans online were excited about Kim's potential comeback, many had their concerns regarding the insurance conditions. For the uninitiated, the three-time PGA Tour winner received a good amount via the Tour's disability insurance policy worth $10 million to $20 million. If he makes a comeback, he will be asked to pay a part of the sum back.

Below is a look at some of the reactions:

"LIV! Please! A perfect fit! IMO"

"I'll only watch him if he goes to the PGA."

"Gone for 10 years. He needs money. He will go to LIV. Would rather he goes to PGA. But if you need immediate money without results…LIV is where you go. Won’t watch that."

"LIV is the place to be at this point! Feels like the PGA has been actively trying to destroy their own brand!!"

"I hope he plays on the PGA. It won’t be the same if he’s on the LIV. What made him so good is how great he was under pressure. I want to see him do that again."

"He will go to LIV and he will attract ppl for a little while until they see how badly he plays. It truly shows how desperate LIV truly is brining in Kim who has been a mystery. Most all ppl love. good mystery but once they know the ending they move on....quickly"

"If he wants to return to profesional golf, there’s only the PGA. If he goes to LIV is to continue retired and play with a bunch of losers meaningless golf."

"Has the insurance policy elapsed? Interesting to see how he does, the game is a little stronger now than when he left! The young talent is outrageous these days. The days of accuracy/ fairways are long gone"

"'The Comeback Kim'"

"Can’t make a cut on PGAT so guessing him and Westwood can shoot 80 together in the clown league"

"Rumor has it that he is broke from playing high stakes private poker games in Vegas."

"Anthony Kim has collected 10 to 20 million on his disability insurance for twelve years. Turning professional again will mean that money needs to be paid back."

How many titles has Anthony Kim won on the PGA Tour?

Anthony Kim has won three titles on the PGA Tour. His last win came at the 2010 Shell Open beating Vaughn Taylor in a playoff. Overall, he has made 84 cuts in the 122 starts on the PGA Tour and registered 22 top-ten finishes. He has so far pocketed $12.2 million in on-course earnings.