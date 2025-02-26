Bryson DeChambeau has quickly established himself as one of the most-liked golfer's currently. Despite the American golfer's move to LIV Golf, DeChambeau has been successful in winning fans over with his strong performances and golf-related content. Moreover, there were recent rumors about the LIV superstar returning to the PGA Tour. How likely is that scenario? Let's dive in.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau's $280M extension rejected by LIV Golf? Entire fiasco debunked

Golf podcast account Pull Hook Golf reported that Bryson DeChambeau was willing to return to the PGA Tour after LIV Golf denied him a $280M extension deal. The account tweeted on X:

"BREAKING: Bryson DeChambeau has NOT agreed to an extension with LIV Golf and is expected to rejoin the PGA Tour after this season Bryson was looking for a $280M extension, which PIF rejected."

Ad

Trending

Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 LIV Golf: Adelaide - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The account has around 4,000 followers and is based out of Scottsdale, Arizona. However, popular Golf account Flushing It Golf denied any such rumors about DeChambeau leaving the Saudi-backed league.

Ad

Replying to the above-spread rumor, Flushing It tweeted:

"The report about Bryson DeChambeau rejoining the PGA Tour next season is completely false. His contract with LIV Golf runs through the end of the 2026 season and it’s highly unlikely he’ll be playing any PGA Tour events until 2027, at the earliest."

They further called out the account for spreading false information and said,

Ad

"There’s a big problem in golf media where speculation becomes “fact” real quick due to the fast aggregation by large platforms without sourcing it for themselves. Always question the source and ensure they have a legitimate and accurate track record before believing these stories."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bryson DeChambeau is exactly what the game of golf needs right now," says fierce rival Rory McIlroy

Despite last year's crushing defeat against Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy praised the LIV star in recent Netflix docuseries Full Swing. McIlroy was chasing his first Major triumph in more than a decade when he faced off against Bryson in the US Open last year.

Ad

Rory McIlroy shakes hand with Bryson DeChambeau - Source: Getty

The intense battle between Bryson and Rory ended in favor of the LIV golfer as he beat McIlroy by a stroke to win his 2nd US Open Major. McIlroy looked in pole position to finally end his Majorless draught. However, a short putt miss deep into the final round handed Bryson the lifeline he needed, which he efficiently capitalized on.

Ad

McIlroy said on the show:

"Bryson is exactly what the game of golf needs right now. I would certainly like the opportunity to play against him a little more often. He has made the game of golf more exciting this year."

The Irish golfer also gave an explanation for his actions after the defeat. Rory McIlroy left the course as quickly as he could. McIlroy explained why he did not stay at Pinehurst 2 longer:

Ad

"As crushing as a defeat that I have had, it was probably the toughest finish to a tournament I've ever had. I didn't want to speak to anyone, didn't want to see anyone. I just wanted to get on the plane and go home. I did everyone a favor by getting out of there."

Ad

McIlroy has won a lot since his last Major win, but golf's Major titles still elude him. The Irish star's struggle on the big stage continued last season, but he will hope for a much-needed change in fortune this season.

Will Rory McIlroy win his 5th career Major this year?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback