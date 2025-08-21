LIV-relegated Henrik Stenson gets candid about being in the 'worst spot'

Henrik Stenson was relegated from the 2026 season on LIV Golf after his continued struggles. After last week’s season final individual event, he finished in 49th place in the standings.

The Majesticks GC captain is heading to play in the season-ending team championship this week in Michigan, which is scheduled from August 22 to 24. During the press conference during the tournament on Wednesday, Stenson talked about his performance in 2025 and his team members, including Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"I mean, over the course of a career, you're going to have good years, you're going to have bad years. All of us are sitting here -- and Sam included that's not got the length of career that the rest of us have. It's part of it. It's part of professional sports.

"You're going to have disappointment. You're going to have good times. On this end, I had the worst season out of the team, and I'm the one in the worst spot. You've just got to deal with it and move forward," he added.

The golfers finishing from 49th to 57th place in the standings after last week’s LIV Golf Indianapolis event are relegated from the circuit. This included Andy Ogletree, who settled in 50th place, followed by Mito Pereira, Yubin Jang, Anthony Kim, and Frederik Kjettrup.

Jon Rahm has topped the season standings for the second straight year and won the LIV Golf Championship. However, in the Indianapolis event, he lost in the playoff and settled in second place.

A look into Henrik Stenson’s performance in 2025

Henrik Stenson at the Golf: LIV Golf Indianapolis - Source: Imagn

This season on LIV Golf, Henrik Stenson started the campaign at the Riyadh event. He had a tough time on the greens and carded an opening round of 68, followed by the next rounds of 73 and 74 to settle in 48th place.

Stenson was tied for 12th at the Adelaide event, followed by Hong Kong, where he settled in T50.

Here are the results of the tournaments Henrik Stenson played in 2025:

LIV Golf Riyadh: 48 (68, 73, 74)

LIV Golf Adelaide: T12 (69, 71, 71)

LIV Golf Hong Kong: T50 (66, 70, 74)

LIV Golf Singapore: T38 (71, 71, 73)

LIV Golf Miami: T47 (76, 76, 80)

LIV Golf Mexico City: T34 (72, 69, 74)

LIV Golf Korea: T20 (69, 73, 70)

LIV Golf Virginia: T44 (78, 69, 68)

LIV Golf Dallas: T25 (73, 73, 73)

LIV Golf Andalucía: T45 (77, 72, 70)

LIV Golf United Kingdom: T34 (70, 69, 72)

LIV Golf Chicago: T39 (75, 71, 69)

LIV Golf Indianapolis: T22 (66, 64, 72)

Aside from the LIV Golf event, Stenson also played in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush and finished in T45.

