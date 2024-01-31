“LIV’s first Billion-dollar man?” - Fans react to Rory McIlroy’s comments on letting LIV golfers compete on the PGA TOUR with no punishment

Rory McIlroy recently said that the PGA Tour should allow the LIV Golf-associated players to compete in their events without any punishment.

McIlroy, who was one of the biggest critics of LIV Golf, has become less vocal against the rival circuit's stance in recent months. In his latest interview, he took the biggest u-turn, saying that LIV-defect players should be allowed to compete on the PGA Tour.

He was quoted as saying, via the NUCLR Golf:

"I think life is about choices. Guys made choices to go and play LIV, guys made choices to stay here. If people still have eligibility on this tour and they want to come back and play or you want to try and do something, let them come back. I mean, I don't -- I don't think -- I think it's hard to punish people."

"I don't think there should be a punishment for - obviously l've changed my tune on that because I see where golf is and I see that having a diminished PGA TOUR and having a diminished LIV Tour or anything else is bad for both parties. It would be much better being together and moving forward together for the good of the game. That's my opinion of it."

Expand Tweet

McIlroy's 180-degree stance on the LIV Golfers received mixed responses from the fans online. Many took a dig at his recent change in opinions towards the rival circuit. Below is a look at some of the reactions:

"LIV first Billion dollar man?"

Expand Tweet

"This guy really needs to just shut up."

Expand Tweet

"How much money does Rory get from LIV after The Masters?"

Expand Tweet

"No One is watching golf. Rory can’t win tournaments so he has to have endorsements. Of course he wants more people to watch."

Expand Tweet

"No doubt about it. Time to bring things together and let the players play when they want to play…just like before. Some LIV guys would be helping PGAT keep sponsors because they would be playing in PGAT events in their off weeks."

Expand Tweet

"I love seeing Rory give up his invite to the Woods Thanksgiving Feast. So good to see! WTG Rors."

Expand Tweet

"It’s just a matter of time for him to leave to LIV. He paving the road perfectly!!!"

Expand Tweet

"You might have enough money, but don’t you think other top 20 guys who didn’t go to LIV might be little ticked off about not getting the payday if LIV players can come back without recompense?"

Expand Tweet

"So Hatton still in for TGL"

Expand Tweet

"Lost a lot of respect for Rory. U cant 180 like that cmon man"

Expand Tweet

What's next for Rory McIlroy?

Rory McIlroy will start his PGA Tour season this week with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which will start on Thursday, February 1 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will have a purse size of $20,000,000, and the winner will receive $3.6 million.

McIlroy started his 2024 season with a Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour, where he finished runner-up and then went on to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.