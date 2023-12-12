"LIV seems to be for the young" - Fans react to Fred Couples sounding off on golfers defecting to LIV Golf for money

Fred Couples has called out players' hypocrisy for not being honest with their reason for defecting to LIV. He said that players should own the fact that they left the Saudi-backed circuit for monetary reasons and not because it was a better product.

Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Fred Couples expressed that he wanted the next player to switch to LIV for free if it was bringing any revolution to the game.

He said:

"I want them to go for free.. go on CNN & every TV show & say why they're going because it's that good, $100M doesn't get it, $200M doesn't get it, $300M doesn't get it. But for $400M It’s a great product, it’s a great show..MY A**"

Couples' statement received wide support from the fans on social media. However, a few didn't agree with his opinion. Here's a look at some of the responses:

"LIV seems to be for the young. For an ancient soul like me, I will watch the PGA tour, LPGA, and Champions. Playing for your paycheck, including cuts, in front of great crowds is what I will watch. I'm with Fred on this one."

"Absolutely spot on, couples hits the nail on the head"

"So great that Fred played for free. Bet he never once took a appreance fee. He would never do that! He only played for the love of the game…..🤦‍♂️"

"The "grow the game" nonsense drives me insane. Arnie, Jack, and Tiger grew the game. Be grateful they got everyone this far. Without them all these LIV, would be as well known as a professional lacrosse player. Respect the game and tour that got you here."

"Love Freddie, telling it like it is. We need more Freddie’s and Brandels and less Micklesons and Norman’s"

"100%..LIV is awful to watch, it’s just Greg using a money train to stick it to the PGA Tour. With that’s said, PGA needs to reform to appeal to the audience. You get the audience you get the cash"

"Golf has passed Fred and his antiquated thinking! Thanks for the memories, now go back to doing what you were doing!"

"Totally agree the product isn’t good and it requires a boatload of cash to be viable. Not saying I fault anyone who takes the cash because it is a wise financial decision."

"Fred and Brandel have serious anger issues. Instead of just talking about LIV run for some political office and help humanity in a way that really matters."

How many majors has Fred Couples won in his career?

Fred Couples has won just one major in his lifetime. His only major championship win came at the 1992 Masters Tournament, where he beat Raymond Floyd by a two-stroke difference.

The 64-year-old golf veteran has won 64 professional titles, including 15 on the PGA Tour. Besides winning the Masters, he has finished in the top three in each of the four majors.