“LIV teams are upwards of a billion” – Fans react to TGL San Francisco owner revealing the franchise team cost ‘more than $25M and less than $100M’

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have come together to start a new virtual golf series named TGL. The series will feature six teams of four players, who will compete in 15 regular-season tournaments before heading for the semifinal and final.

Recently, TGL San Francisco owner Mark Lasry said that his company has invested 'more than $25 million but less than $100 million' in the team.

NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X account with a caption, saying:

"Marc Lasry, the CEO of Avenue Capital Growth says the cost of purchasing TGL San Francisco was more than $25M and less than $100M. Lasry partnered with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala on the purchase. Are you shocked by the value? (Via CNBC)"

Fans jumped to the comments section to say that LIV Golf's investment was much higher than TGL's. The newly formed golf virtual series also has a team format just like LIV Golf, which is funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF). One user wrote:

"LIV teams are upwards of a billion so I that’s pocket change I guess."

"Liv teams are worth billions," commented another fan.

"Don't see the worth at all," commented another.

Tiger Woods TGL Investors

Tiger Woods' TGL was considered the back threat to LIV Golf when it was announced earlier this year. The series was started as a joint investment venture. Some American investors have invested in the series, including billionaire Arthur Black.

Six teams will compete in the series based on their geographical locations. All the teams will have different investors.

Here are the investors of TGL Golf league teams:

Team: Los Angeles Golf Club

Investors: Alexis Ohanian (lead investor); Venus Williams; Serena Williams

Team: TGL Boston Boston

Investors: Fenway Sports Group

Atlanta Drive GC

Investors: Arthur Blank

Team: TGL New York

Investors: Steve Cohen

Team: TGL San Francisco

Investors: Marc Lasry; Stephen Curry

The series will earn money from national and media rights and also from sponsorships. Reportedly, the series will earn around $2.4 million from national distribution rights in a year and has a projection of $7.6 million per team in 2033.

PIF, on the other hand, had invested around $2,000 million in the LIV Golf series, as per CB Insights. Moreover, LIV Golf offers tremendous prize money for their players. The Saudi circuit tournaments have a purse of $25 million and at the end of the regular season, the golfer winning the individual title earns around $18 million in bonuses.

Unlike TGL, LIV Golf has 12 teams. However, each team has four players only. While TGL is an entertainment series that will only last nine holes, LIV Golf events last three days.