LIV veteran drops big statement on golf while comparing experience on The Open and Saudi tour

Veteran golfer Lee Westwood recently shared his opinion on the contrasting experience of playing at the Open Championship and LIV Golf. The English golfer is currently teeing up at the LIV UK event taking place at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England. Westwood last competed at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where he carded a 3-under par 281 to finish in a six-way tie for 34th.During the post-round press conference on Friday, July 25, Westwood spoke about adapting to different Tours after playing the Open, jointly hosted by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, recently. When he was asked if he was comfortable with the differences, Westwood answered:&quot;Am I comfortable with it? Yeah, I don't mind change and adapting. It's people in general that don't like change and adapting. People are used to the traditions and staying in their ways, their comfort.&quot;Talking about how the Saudi-backed league has done well in this regard, he added:&quot;But all sports have to adapt and change. I think golf is doing a great job of it through LIV, yeah.&quot;Lee Westwood made his 11th appearance of the season this week. The Majesticks GC captain stands at T4 after a 5-under par 66 in the first round.Lee Westwood speaks about his Round One performance at LIV Golf UKLee Westwood at the LIV Golf UK by JCB - Source: GettyLee Westwood carded a 5-under 66 in round one of the LIV event at the JCB Golf Club. He shot five birdies altogether and played himself into contention on the very first day.During the press interview, the 52-year-old was asked if his performance at the Open gave him a boost and if his game at LIV UK was a continuation of Royal Portrush. Westwood said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;It's a continuation of going right back to Washington really when I shot 62 in the final round. I had been playing well leading up to there...Golf is the type of game where you feel like you've finally got it and it doesn't give you the score that you think you should do, right? It never quite lets you.&quot;Westwood referred to one of his lowest rounds, 9-under 62 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in June. He continued:&quot;But then that final round there, I shot 9-under, I think, and that was kind of the trigger to give me some confidence that the good stuff I was working on on the range and on the putting green and on the short game area was paying off score-wise now, and then the last few weeks I've played a lot better without really seeing dramatic results.&quot;Lee Westwood looks to continue his 'good play' at the UK event. He is yet to claim a win on the Tour, and the T3 in Nashville last year remains his best finish.