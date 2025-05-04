‘LIV wins are meaningless’: Fans slam LIV Golf after Bryson DeChambeau’s win at Korea 

Bryson DeChambeau clinched his third career title on the LIV Golf circuit with a two-shot win over teammate Charles Howell III at the LIV Golf Korea event. The 31-year-old finished 6-under in the final round to secure his first LIV victory since 2023 and his first while holding a lead heading into the last day.

Ad

Currently ranked No. 2 on the LIV Golf individual standings, DeChambeau delivered a bogey-free performance in the opening round, carding seven birdies. He followed it up with a second-round 66, featuring six birdies and no bogeys. In the final round, he fired seven birdies and recorded a lone bogey on the par-4 sixth to finish with another 66.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Charles Howell III, also from Crushers GC, ended the week at 17-under to secure a runner-up finish—his best result of the season. Howell, who last won at Mayakoba in February 2023, has struggled with form this season, finishing T42 in Riyadh, T23 in Adelaide, T50 in Hong Kong, T12 in Miami, and T26 in Mexico City.

Speaking after the win, DeChambeau said:

"I feel like I've been playing some great golf, but I just haven't gotten the job done. That was a lot of tension. Just glad I was able to step up to the plate and get it done."

Ad

Despite the victory, a section of fans on social media were not impressed with the result.

One user wrote, "LIV wins are meaningless."

Another added, "He beat Charles Howell lolol this is an achievement? LIV is so stupid"

A fan commented, "Seems rather meaningless tbh. And I like BD his content is great. I just couldn’t possibly give a sh*t less about LIV wins."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Nobody cares about the LIV tour," read another comment.

While one fan urged DeChambeau to return to the PGA Tour, writing,

"Come back to the Tour where it means something,"

LIV Golf’s next event is scheduled for June 6–8 outside Washington, D.C.

How has Bryson DeChambeau performed in the 2025 season so far?

LIV Golf Korea was the seventh start of Bryson DeChambeau's 2025 LIV Golf season. The Crushers' GC captain opened the season with a strong T6 finish in Riyadh, carding 13-under-par. He then finished T18 in Adelaide at 4-under, followed by a T20 result in Hong Kong at 7-under. DeChambeau bounced back with a T10 finish in Singapore and secured fifth place in Miami at 2-under. Prior to Korea, he recorded his best result of the season with a T2 finish in Mexico, finishing 13-under.

Bryson DeChambeau also gave an impressive performance at the Masters Tournament, tying for fifth place at 7-under-par.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More