"Living my dream": 34-yo Lindy Duncan reacts to being in the 2025 Chevron Championship title hunt

LPGA Tour pro Lindy Duncan is in contention to win her maiden major at this week's Chevron Championship. The American golfer settled in solo third place after three rounds at 8-under. She will tee off for the final round just one stroke behind the leaders, Haeran Ryu and Mao Saigo.

Ad

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, April 26, Lindy Duncan, 34, opened up about her performance and also reflected on her emotions as she had a good chance to win this week. She said:

"I'm living my dream right now."

Ad

Trending

The Chevron Championship marked the fifth event of the season for Lindy Duncan. She started the campaign at the Founders Cup but unfortunately missed the cut after playing two rounds of 71 and 73.

She then recorded a T12 position at the Blue Bay LPGA and then solo fifth at the Ford Championship. However, in her last outing at the JM Eagle LA Championship, she missed the cut.

When will Lindy Duncan tee off on Sunday at the Chevron Championship?

The final round of the 2025 Chevron Championship will start at 7:50 am ET, and players will tee off in a group of three. The game will start with Lilia Vu taking the first shot of the day in a group with Ryann O'Toole and Pernilla Lindberg.

Ad

Lindy Duncan will tee off in the final group on Sunday with the tournament third-round leaders Ryu and Saigo. The group will start the game at 12:36 pm ET.

Here are the final round tee times for the 2025 Chevron Championship (all times in ET):

7:50 a.m. – Lilia Vu, Ryann O’Toole, Pernilla Lindberg

8:01 a.m. – Aditi Ashok, Frida Kinhult, Jeongeun Lee5

8:12 a.m. – Yu Liu, Jin Hee Im, Peiyun Chien

8:23 a.m. – Gigi Stoll, Nasa Hataoka, Alena Sharp

8:34 a.m. – Gianna Clemente (a), Paula Reto, Yuri Yoshida

8:45 a.m. – Leona Maguire, Grace Kim, Jenny Shin

8:56 a.m. – Lydia Ko, Maja Stark, Brooke M. Henderson

9:07 a.m. – Jasmine Suwannapura, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu

9:18 a.m. – A Lim Kim, Chisato Iwai, Ina Yoon

9:29 a.m. – Allisen Corpuz, Ashleigh Buhai, Ingrid Lindblad

9:40 a.m. – Andrea Lee, Alexa Pano, Anna Nordqvist

9:51 a.m. – Esther Henseleit, Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou

10:02 a.m. – Megan Khang, Miranda Wang, Yuna Nishimura

10:13 a.m. – Akie Iwai, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews

10:24 a.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Jeeno Thitikul, Dewi Weber

10:35 a.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Albane Valenzuela, Miyu Yamashita

10:46 a.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Nelly Korda, Amy Yang

10:57 a.m. – Pajaree Anannarukarn, Elizabeth Szokol, Manon De Roey

11:08 a.m. – Cheyenne Knight, Rio Takeda, Georgia Hall

11:19 a.m. – Emily Kristine Pedersen, Chanettee Wannasaen, Sophia Popov

11:30 a.m. – Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Lucy Li

11:41 a.m. – In Gee Chun, Weiwei Zhang, Minjee Lee

11:52 a.m. – Angel Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lauren Coughlin

12:03 a.m. – Hye-Jin Choi, Auston Kim, Somi Lee

12:14 a.m. – Ruoning Yin, Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn

12:25 p.m. – Sarah Schmelzel, Yan Liu, Lexi Thompson

12:36 p.m. – Haeran Ryu, Mao Saigo, Lindy Duncan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More