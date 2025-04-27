  • home icon
"Living my dream": 34-yo Lindy Duncan reacts to being in the 2025 Chevron Championship title hunt

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 27, 2025 05:31 GMT
LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Lindy Duncan (Image Source: Imagn)

LPGA Tour pro Lindy Duncan is in contention to win her maiden major at this week's Chevron Championship. The American golfer settled in solo third place after three rounds at 8-under. She will tee off for the final round just one stroke behind the leaders, Haeran Ryu and Mao Saigo.

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, April 26, Lindy Duncan, 34, opened up about her performance and also reflected on her emotions as she had a good chance to win this week. She said:

"I'm living my dream right now."
The Chevron Championship marked the fifth event of the season for Lindy Duncan. She started the campaign at the Founders Cup but unfortunately missed the cut after playing two rounds of 71 and 73.

She then recorded a T12 position at the Blue Bay LPGA and then solo fifth at the Ford Championship. However, in her last outing at the JM Eagle LA Championship, she missed the cut.

When will Lindy Duncan tee off on Sunday at the Chevron Championship?

The final round of the 2025 Chevron Championship will start at 7:50 am ET, and players will tee off in a group of three. The game will start with Lilia Vu taking the first shot of the day in a group with Ryann O'Toole and Pernilla Lindberg.

Lindy Duncan will tee off in the final group on Sunday with the tournament third-round leaders Ryu and Saigo. The group will start the game at 12:36 pm ET.

Here are the final round tee times for the 2025 Chevron Championship (all times in ET):

  • 7:50 a.m. – Lilia Vu, Ryann O’Toole, Pernilla Lindberg
  • 8:01 a.m. – Aditi Ashok, Frida Kinhult, Jeongeun Lee5
  • 8:12 a.m. – Yu Liu, Jin Hee Im, Peiyun Chien
  • 8:23 a.m. – Gigi Stoll, Nasa Hataoka, Alena Sharp
  • 8:34 a.m. – Gianna Clemente (a), Paula Reto, Yuri Yoshida
  • 8:45 a.m. – Leona Maguire, Grace Kim, Jenny Shin
  • 8:56 a.m. – Lydia Ko, Maja Stark, Brooke M. Henderson
  • 9:07 a.m. – Jasmine Suwannapura, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu
  • 9:18 a.m. – A Lim Kim, Chisato Iwai, Ina Yoon
  • 9:29 a.m. – Allisen Corpuz, Ashleigh Buhai, Ingrid Lindblad
  • 9:40 a.m. – Andrea Lee, Alexa Pano, Anna Nordqvist
  • 9:51 a.m. – Esther Henseleit, Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou
  • 10:02 a.m. – Megan Khang, Miranda Wang, Yuna Nishimura
  • 10:13 a.m. – Akie Iwai, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews
  • 10:24 a.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Jeeno Thitikul, Dewi Weber
  • 10:35 a.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Albane Valenzuela, Miyu Yamashita
  • 10:46 a.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Nelly Korda, Amy Yang
  • 10:57 a.m. – Pajaree Anannarukarn, Elizabeth Szokol, Manon De Roey
  • 11:08 a.m. – Cheyenne Knight, Rio Takeda, Georgia Hall
  • 11:19 a.m. – Emily Kristine Pedersen, Chanettee Wannasaen, Sophia Popov
  • 11:30 a.m. – Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Lucy Li
  • 11:41 a.m. – In Gee Chun, Weiwei Zhang, Minjee Lee
  • 11:52 a.m. – Angel Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lauren Coughlin
  • 12:03 a.m. – Hye-Jin Choi, Auston Kim, Somi Lee
  • 12:14 a.m. – Ruoning Yin, Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn
  • 12:25 p.m. – Sarah Schmelzel, Yan Liu, Lexi Thompson
  • 12:36 p.m. – Haeran Ryu, Mao Saigo, Lindy Duncan
Edited by Tushhita Barua
